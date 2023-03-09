Carrier’s Refrigeration Businesses Join the Fight Against Food Insecurity in Europe

Carrier, the global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable, and intelligent building and cold chain solutions, has donated approximately $37,000 to the European Food Banks Federation (FEBA) through two of its Refrigeration businesses, Carrier Transicold and Carrier Commercial Refrigeration. The donation will support 11 countries across Europe in their mission to prevent food waste and reduce food insecurity.

FEBA is a network of 341 Food Banks in 30 European countries that redistributes surplus food from the food industry to people in need. Carrier’s contribution will help FEBA’s members save more good food from becoming waste and assist charities in providing food to people affected by the cost-of-living crisis.

“Food Banks have never been so necessary, and solidarity has never been as important as today: a concrete sign to build a cohesive community,” said Jacques Vandenschrik, FEBA President.

According to FEBA, nearly 57 million tons of food waste are generated annually in the European Union, with an associated value of approximately $137 billion. Meanwhile, approximately 36.2 million people cannot afford a quality meal every second day. The latest studies on food security and nutrition have shown an increase in nearly 10% of people affected by hunger around the globe.

According to the latest data from the International Food Waste Coalition (IFWC), food waste in Europe’s hospitality and food service industry has decreased by over 20% since 2019. The figures reported this year show an average of 108 grams of waste per customer, which is a 7% reduction from 2021 and a drop of more than 20% from 2019.

“Hunger, exclusion, and poverty are inexorably related, meanwhile food is wasted at an alarming scale around the globe. As a result, every gram of food lost represents a waste of the necessary resources it requires to be produced, with a huge environmental impact, estimated at 4.4 gigatons of annual greenhouse gas emissions in the world,” said Victor Calvo, Vice President & General Manager, International Truck Trailer, Carrier Transicold.

“At Carrier, we are committed to helping reduce food waste and eliminate hunger, so we take action through donations, training, and cold chain development programs. We thank the European Food Banks Federation for their tremendous work, humanity, and solidarity to help people in need access food.”

FEBA redistributed more than 900,000 tons of food in 2021 through more than 45,000 charities and helped assist 11.8 million people in need. Two out of three FEBA members have experienced an increase in the amount of food requested by charities.

Carrier’s refrigeration businesses will continue to fight against hunger, food waste, and loss by supporting the work of food banks and by providing healthy, safe, sustainable, and intelligent cold chain solutions for the transport of perishable goods. This initiative is part of Carrier’s 2030 ESG Goals, driven by its commitment to positively impact communities by alleviating hunger and food waste.