Closing the Loop: How LyondellBasell & EEW Energy from Waste are Advancing Plastic Recycling

LyondellBasell and EEW Energy from Waste announced they have signed a letter of intent (LOI) to explore a long-term strategic partnership to extract and recycle plastics out of incineration waste streams.

What Will Each Company Bring To The Table?

As a global leader in the chemical industry, LyondellBasell currently provides advancement in sustainable solutions in over 100 international markets. The company prioritizes diversity, equity, and inclusion and emphasizes its commitment to the planet, communities, and future workforce. EEW Energy from Waste is a key European player in the thermal recovery of waste and sewage sludge. The company operates 17 sites and employs over 1,400 staff to reduce waste volume, eliminate waste hazards safely, and recycle scrap metals and compound materials.

EVP of Circular and Low Carbon Solutions at LyondellBasell, Yvonne van der Laan stated, “Collaborations across the value chain are part of our strategy and are increasingly necessary to free up plastic waste from sources that today do not end up in recycling. The materials from these sorting facilities would not only support our existing mechanical recycling facilities in the Netherlands and a potential advanced recycling unit in Germany but also allows us to optimize waste streams and drive additional value.”

What Does This New LOI Mean For The Waste Industry?

Accordingly, the LOI is in line with LyondellBasell’s new strategy to invest in advanced sorting infrastructure to produce plastic waste-based feedstocks, grow its Circular and Low Carbon Solutions business, and deliver on its value-creation ambitions.