CT Energy Storage Logo with CT Green Bank and partners

Connecticut’s C&I Sector Sees Overwhelming Demand for Energy Storage Solutions

(Credit: CT Green Bank)

The Connecticut Green Bank, Eversource, and UI, who are co-program administrators, have announced the opening of the second C&I capacity tranche for Energy Storage Solutions (ESS). This program was approved by the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) and launched in 2022 to provide upfront and performance-based incentives for the installation of battery storage. Due to the overwhelming demand for energy storage in Connecticut’s C&I sector, the 100-megawatt (MW) tranche – twice the capacity of the first tranche – will open two years ahead of schedule.

Current State of the Program

To date, ESS has granted approval for 46.4 MW of C&I energy storage, with a combined energy capacity of 139.4-megawatt hours (MWh). When these battery systems are installed, interconnected, and operating, they will enhance resilience for the host customers and generate ongoing incentives for a decade by transmitting energy to the grid on high-demand days. As a result, this will lower the electric rates for all Eversource and UI ratepayers.

Increasing Demand for Energy Storage in Connecticut’s C&I sector

Starting in 2022, large energy users became eligible for a new storage program as part of Connecticut’s Equitable Modern Grid initiative. These incentives will considerably enhance the economic feasibility of energy storage, resulting in a decrease in upfront expenses by as much as 50%.

CPower became one of the first approved solutions providers in the state’s new program to help Eversource and United Illuminating customers achieve financial resiliency and sustainability benefits of battery systems.

Enel X, which operates in many Northeastern states, offers cost-effective lithium-ion batteries coupled with advanced optimization software, DER.OS, to enhance financial gains for organizations. Through a combination of decreased on-bill demand charges and integration with energy markets, companies can reduce their utility costs while participating in energy programs such as demand response.

