Connecticut’s C&I Sector Sees Overwhelming Demand for Energy Storage Solutions

The Connecticut Green Bank , Eversource , and UI, who are co-program administrators, have announced the opening of the second C&I capacity tranche for Energy Storage Solutions (ESS). This program was approved by the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) and launched in 2022 to provide upfront and performance-based incentives for the installation of battery storage. Due to the overwhelming demand for energy storage in Connecticut’s C&I sector, the 100-megawatt (MW) tranche – twice the capacity of the first tranche – will open two years ahead of schedule.

Current State of the Program

To date, ESS has granted approval for 46.4 MW of C&I energy storage, with a combined energy capacity of 139.4-megawatt hours (MWh). When these battery systems are installed, interconnected, and operating, they will enhance resilience for the host customers and generate ongoing incentives for a decade by transmitting energy to the grid on high-demand days. As a result, this will lower the electric rates for all Eversource and UI ratepayers.

Increasing Demand for Energy Storage in Connecticut’s C&I sector

Starting in 2022, large energy users became eligible for a new storage program as part of Connecticut’s Equitable Modern Grid initiative. These incentives will considerably enhance the economic feasibility of energy storage, resulting in a decrease in upfront expenses by as much as 50%.