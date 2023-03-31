Cushman & Wakefield Save $80,000 in Operating Costs at Lincoln Center Location

Water is a vital resource for every property, and managing water use efficiently is crucial for maintaining sustainability and reducing costs. The Lincoln Centre, a premier office property in Dallas, Texas, faced rising water costs and an unprecedented drought, creating challenges for the Cushman & Wakefield property management team. The lack of visibility into water use made it difficult to track and forecast water bills, and the team struggled to make informed decisions to save water.

To address these challenges, Cushman & Wakefield partnered with Banyan Water, a technology-driven water management company that specializes in optimizing water use for commercial properties. Banyan Water’s proprietary technology combines real-time monitoring and expert water management to provide comprehensive water use data and insights. By working with Banyan Water, the Lincoln Centre team was able to take a proactive approach to water management and achieve significant results, even in the midst of a drought.

Measurable Results for Cushman & Wakefield

At Lincoln Centre, Banyan Water‘s water management solutions were able to deliver significant water and financial savings. In 2022, Banyan Water helped the property save 6.7 million gallons of water, resulting in over $80,000 in operating cost savings. Despite a 50% increase in water rates in the region, the property maintained consistently low water bills, which positively impacted their net operating income.

Banyan Water’s real-time water monitoring system has also been instrumental in detecting and reporting major leaks on the property. On average, Banyan Water’s team has identified and reported two to four significant leaks each year, resulting in savings of between 125,000 to 550,000 gallons of additional water per year.

When asked what the biggest benefits for Lincoln Centre have been, Scott Grissom, Chief Engineer for Cushman & Wakefield, said, “Water savings and financial savings are the biggest benefits, and the landscape hasn’t suffered at all.”

By delivering water management as a turnkey service, Banyan Water has also freed up operational capacity for Cushman & Wakefield. Grissom relies on Banyan Water’s expert water manager to identify and alert his team of any water-related risks or anomalies that require immediate attention.