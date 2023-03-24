Delta Demonstrates IoT-Based Smart Green Solutions

Delta, a global leader in power and thermal management solutions will participate in Hannover Messe 2023 to demonstrate how its IoT-based Smart Green Solutions can help industries make the sustainable transition through lower carbon emissions.

The showcase will include smart manufacturing, energy infrastructure, and building automation solutions, all capable of fostering smart factories, smart microgrid-supported e-mobility, and smart green buildings. Key highlights of Delta showcase include the new VP3000 Open-Loop Variable-Torque Standard Drive, which lowers distortion down to 35% in industrial motors used in various applications, and EV charging infrastructure and energy storage solutions.

The VP3000 Series has a power rating of up to 630kW. It enhances productivity and lowers harmonic distortion (THDi) in industrial motors used in HVAC, pumps, compressors, and water supply applications. The series increases the scalability of its motion control and PLC product portfolio. Subsequently, offering customers more options to meet their demands across a wide range of market segments from packaging to woodworking, metalworking, and material handling.

Delta’s EV Charging Infrastructure

Delta’s EV charging infrastructure and smart energy storage solutions also fulfill various requirements and needs in the market. The UFC200 Ultra-Fast EV Charger, a 200kW single charging station with the flexibility to charge up to four vehicles simultaneously, is set to be the highlight of this showcase.

Additionally, Delta’s solutions are committed to using building automation to enhance a sustainable future, including in industrial applications. The integrated solutions ensure the design and operation of green, safe, energy-efficient, comfortable, and healthier industrial and manufacturing environments. Showcased in the exhibition are versatile industrial LED high-bay and linear lighting. The long lifetime, tri-proof, and high operating temperature features of Delta’s products tolerate the intense conditions of the manufacturing processes.

Rising demand for effective thermal management systems and solutions, as well as the growing usage of electronic devices in numerous end-use industries, are likely to enhance the market growth. Furthermore, the ongoing radical shrinking of electronic and artificial cooling systems anticipates a market lift in the coming years. The increased demand for natural refrigerants and the introduction of cool chips for thermal management in electronic devices are foretold to enhance the market growth throughout the next few years.