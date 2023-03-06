ecolytiq Provides Sustainable Investment Products to More Investors

The market for sustainable investments has experienced an extraordinary boom in the last few years with estimates from Bloomberg that the market could grow to $53 trillion by 2025. ESG ratings have come under scrutiny as demand for real-world impact metrics grows.

Sustainable investment solution provider u impact has joined forces with specialized green banking software provider ecolytiq to introduce innovative sustainable investment products to a wider branch of private investors.

Through a combination of u impact’s interactive investment sustainability analysis and the ecolytiq Sustainability-as-a-Service software, this partnership will see two sustainability fintech specialists join forces to increase the accessibility and transparency of sustainable investing.

u impact provides its commercial clients with a solution that offers an intuitive fund exploration tool designed to bring transparency, paired with powerful behavioral analytics. With the u impact solution, institutional clients can help private investors become sustainable, confident investors, and make investment decisions easily. Friction in the investment selection process is reduced through gamification, resulting in improved user conversion and retention.

ecolytiq offers technology that calculates the environmental impact of individual banking transactions and provides additional content to guide consumers into leading a more sustainable lifestyle. ecolytiq’s product suite offers an end-to-end solution to help banks advance their sustainability initiatives.

“The ESG market is well-intentioned but misguided,” said ecolytiq Co-founder and Managing Director David Lais. “Private investors want to align their portfolios with a better future. What they currently lack is clear and reliable impact information about their investment choices and how their investments affect the world around them. Our partnership will push the market in that direction by adding climate-friendly investments to the list of actions consumers can take in order to increase their positive impact.”

Through its smart climate software – enhanced by its behavioral nudging technologies – ecolytiq enables banks, fintechs, and financial institutions to take the first step towards sustainable banking, by improving customer loyalty and engagement through a personalized impact experience.