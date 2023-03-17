If you've no account register here first time
Electrify America’s Latest Investments Focus on EV Expansion and Education

Electrify America, the largest open DC fast charging network for electric vehicles, announces the opening of its first electric vehicle charging station in Pearl City, Hawaii. The new Oahu charging station expands Electrify America’s network to include 47 states plus the District of Columbia. Further aiding the island’s EV drivers by offering an ultra-quick charging option.

This new charging station boasts four chargers capable of delivering up to 150 kW to compatible vehicles. EV drivers can conveniently pay for their charging session using credit or debit cards or the Electrify America mobile app. The interactive App offers a seamless experience from locating the station to initiating a charge and monitoring session progress, all from the comfort of their phones.

Electrify America’s Commitment to the Future of EVs

Earlier this month, the company announced a $1.6 million investment to promote zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) technology and infrastructure and support STEM education and workforce development programs. This funding is being distributed among five organizations tasked with developing and launching educational and vocational training programs. These programs are for K-12, community college students, and current and future EV workers throughout the United States.

Recipients include:

Since 2018, Electrify America has contributed more than $9 million in investments with numerous California-based community and diversity-focused organizations in low-income, disadvantaged communities and rural areas.

EV Adoption & Access in Rural Areas

According to the US Department of Transportation, EV adoption in rural areas is 40% lower than in urban areas. Given this statistic, the Clean Cities University Workforce Development Program places interns at Clean Cities coalitions around the US. The interns work on infrastructure deployment, data collection, outreach and education, and marketing.

About Electrify America

Electrify America has plans to invest over $2 billion in Zero Emission Vehicle infrastructure, education, and access to support the build-out of a nationwide network of ultra-fast community and highway chargers. The company plans to have over 1,800 total charging stations with over 10,000 individual chargers in the United States and Canada by 2026.

