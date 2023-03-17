Electrify America’s Latest Investments Focus on EV Expansion and Education

This new charging station boasts four chargers capable of delivering up to 150 kW to compatible vehicles. EV drivers can conveniently pay for their charging session using credit or debit cards or the Electrify America mobile app. The interactive App offers a seamless experience from locating the station to initiating a charge and monitoring session progress, all from the comfort of their phones.

Electrify America’s Commitment to the Future of EVs

Earlier this month, the company announced a $1.6 million investment to promote zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) technology and infrastructure and support STEM education and workforce development programs. This funding is being distributed among five organizations tasked with developing and launching educational and vocational training programs. These programs are for K-12, community college students, and current and future EV workers throughout the United States.

Recipients include: