Enviva’s Port of Chesapeake Recognized for Environmental Responsibility

On March 8, the Chesapeake Environmental Improvement Council (CEIC) recognized Enviva Inc. for its efforts to improve the environment and maintain the beauty of Chesapeake, Virginia. The council presented the “Innovation in Recycling, Reusing, or Repurposing” award to Enviva’s Port of Chesapeake for recycling more than 79,000 pounds of conveyor belt material within a single year. Chesapeake Environmental Initiative

The Chesapeake Environmental Initiative was formed to promote environmental awareness and make Chesapeake a greener, cleaner city. CEIC achieves this through outreach, education, and volunteer efforts around litter and pollution prevention, waste reduction and recycling, beautification, conservation landscaping, and other environmental and conservation issues. This annual program recognizes individuals, groups, or organizations that have done fantastic work in recycling, beautification, litter control, and environmental projects in the City of Chesapeake. Enviva’s Commitment to Environmental Responsibility

Enviva is the largest global producer of industrial wood pellets, a renewable and sustainable energy source produced by aggregating a natural resource, wood fiber, and processing it into a transportable form, wood pellets. With ten plants in the southeastern United States and a combined production capacity of around 6.2 million metric tons per year, their wood pellets are sold primarily to customers in the UK, EU, and Japan through long-term contracts, helping to decarbonize hard-to-abate sectors. Enviva exports its wood pellets to global markets through deep-water marine terminals in Virginia, North Carolina, and Mississippi and third-party terminals in Georgia, Alabama, and Florida.

In addition to maintaining 20 oyster cages as part of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s Oyster Restoration Program, the Enviva staff at the Port of Chesapeake actively participate in the community’s environmental initiatives. They volunteer at the nearby Paradise Creek Nature Park and have been recognized for their sustained distinguished performance by the Elizabeth River Project.