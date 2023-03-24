Essex County Awarded $46M by NJTPA to Improve Transportation Infrastructure

Earlier this month, the North Jersey Transportation Planning Authority (NJTPA) announced $46 million in grants to Essex County. The announcement from County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. detailed a plan to update 54 intersections in nine municipalities. Through the Local Safety Program at NJTPA, two grants have been awarded, one for $24,830,000 and the other for $21,735,000.

Details of the Infrastructure Plan

The two grants will significantly enhance the transportation infrastructure and safety measures of the county. Specifically, the project aims to improve traffic flow, reduce congestion, and enhance the safety of intersections through the installation of advanced technology. Upgrading the traffic system with new state-of-the-art equipment such as traffic signal equipment

LED lights that shine brighter and are more energy-efficient

New signage and roadway striping

Installation of backup power to ensure signals begin working in case of electrical failure.

A new camera system is being set up to enable the synchronization of traffic signals along shared corridors to maximize traffic flow Due to the large funding awarded, Essex County is now able to hire traffic engineers who will be reviewing each intersection and creating plans to upgrade them. Nine Municipalities in Essex County

The nine municipalities in Essex County that will benefit from this grant include:

Bloomfield Avenue traveling through Newark

Bloomfield and Glen Ridge

Ridgewood Avenue in Glen Ridge

Grove Street in East Orange, Newark, and Irvington

Irvington Avenue in South Orange and Newark

Clinton Avenue in Irvington.

The breakdown of intersections in each municipality is as follows:

17 in Newark

13 in Irvington

10 in East Orange

5 in Bloomfield and Glen Ridge

2 in South Orange

1 in Maplewood

1 that includes Newark and Belleville

NJTPA Commitment to Improving Road Safety

The NJTPA has been providing grants to local governments to improve safety on the roads since 2016. However, this is the largest safety-oriented grant ever awarded by the NJTPA. Providing a safe and efficient transportation system for its citizens is a top priority for state officials.

“The NJTPA plays an important role, overseeing the investment of billions of dollars in our region’s transportation infrastructure, and virtually all projects are designed with safety as a top priority. Receiving the largest safety grant ever awarded by the authority and the improvements that it will support represents a great investment in our ongoing initiative to enhance the safety of our pedestrians and motorists,” DiVincenzo said.