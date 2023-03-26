If you've no account register here first time
User Name :
User Email :
Password :

Login Now
Cars give off exhaust fumes as children head to school in Frankfurt, Germany.

Greenpeace Criticizes Germany and EU’s Agreement on Combustion Engines

Cars give off exhaust fumes as children head to school in Frankfurt, Germany. Greenpeace Criticizes Germany and EU's Agreement on Combustion Engines
(Credit: AP)

Late Friday, Germany and the European Union (EU) came to an agreement regarding the fate of combustion engine cars. As per the agreement, new vehicles with combustion engines can be registered beyond 2035. The caveat – the cars must use carbon-neutral fuel.

Greenpeace, a leading environmental group has already expressed disapproval of this agreement. Due, in part, to the permitting of some combustion engines to remain in use beyond 2035

Union bloc, Germany’s main opposition party, currently opposes an EU-wide ban on combustion engine vehicles. The party warns that such a ban would harm the country’s auto industry. In recent months, Germany had been seeking assurances that new combustion engine vehicles running on e-fuels could continue to be sold beyond the deadline. A request supported by influential sections of the country’s car industry.

Comments from stakeholders

“We have found an agreement with Germany on the future use of e-fuels in cars,” Frans Timmermans, head of EU climate policy, said on Twitter.

German Transport Minister Volker Wissing tweeted, “We secure opportunities for Europe by preserving important options for climate-neutral and affordable mobility,”

Comments from Greenpeace

Consequently, the German government and the EU Commission face sharp criticism from Greenpeace for their agreement to allow the production of cars with combustion engines beyond 2035.
“This rotten compromise undermines climate protection in transport, and it harms Europe,” said the mobility expert of the environmental organization, Benjamin Stephan, on Saturday in Berlin. The “urgently needed orientation of the automotive industry towards efficient electric mobility” will be watered down with the agreement.

Final Vote

EU diplomats are voting Monday to formally approve a law aimed at phasing out fossil fuels by 2035. Energy managers are expected to sign off on the law during Tuesday’s meeting in Brussels.

Whitepapers

Tracking All Three Scopes of Greenhouse Gas with ESG Software

ESG Materiality Assessments: Practical Guidance & Best Practices

Visit Resource Hub

Related Stories

Michigan Awarded $3 Million Grant for Climate Pollution Reduction Strategies
Michigan Awarded $3 Million Grant for Climate Pollution Reduction Strategies
Essex County Awarded $46M by NJTPA to Improve Transportation Infrastructure
Essex County Awarded $46M by NJTPA to Improve Transportation Infrastructure
Delta Demonstrates IoT-Based Smart Green Solutions
Delta Demonstrates IoT-Based Smart Green Solutions
Train Derailment Leads to Diesel Spill on Tribal Lands
Train Derailment Leads to Diesel Spill on Tribal Lands
﻿

Sign up for our newsletter

Receive Environment + Energy Leader's top news stories two times each week

×
© Copyright 2023 C-Suite Compass LLC. Environmental Leader ® is a registered trademark of C-Suite Compass LLC. Privacy Policy.