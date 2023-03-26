Greenpeace Criticizes Germany and EU’s Agreement on Combustion Engines

Late Friday, Germany and the European Union (EU) came to an agreement regarding the fate of combustion engine cars. As per the agreement, new vehicles with combustion engines can be registered beyond 2035. The caveat – the cars must use carbon-neutral fuel.

Greenpeace, a leading environmental group has already expressed disapproval of this agreement. Due, in part, to the permitting of some combustion engines to remain in use beyond 2035

Union bloc, Germany’s main opposition party, currently opposes an EU-wide ban on combustion engine vehicles. The party warns that such a ban would harm the country’s auto industry. In recent months, Germany had been seeking assurances that new combustion engine vehicles running on e-fuels could continue to be sold beyond the deadline. A request supported by influential sections of the country’s car industry.

Comments from stakeholders

“We have found an agreement with Germany on the future use of e-fuels in cars,” Frans Timmermans, head of EU climate policy, said on Twitter.

German Transport Minister Volker Wissing tweeted, “We secure opportunities for Europe by preserving important options for climate-neutral and affordable mobility,”