Graham Packaging’s 2022 ESG Report: Achieving Sustainability Goals and Innovating Packaging Solutions

Graham Packaging is a Pennsylvania-based company that specializes in creating innovative and sustainable packaging solutions. The company recently announced the release of its 2022 ESG Report, which provides a detailed account of the organization’s efforts to achieve sustainability goals in the past year.

Highlights from the report include achievements in meeting its customers’ needs, supporting its employees, and making a positive impact on the environment. Furthermore, the report outlines the company’s ambitious goals for the future. These goals include reducing greenhouse gas emissions and waste, investing in renewable energy sources, and increasing the use of recycled materials in packaging.

Report Highlights

Environmental

Reduced GHG scope 1 emissions by 17% and scope 2 emissions by 10% from the previous year.

Sustainalytics gave the company a top ESG rating in regional and industry categories, with Graham scoring second in its containers and packaging industry globally.

98% of Graham’s products are recyclable, with its overall post-consumer recycled (PCR) content at 7%

Established targets in line with the 1.5°C target based on the latest climate science and submitted those targets for validation to the Science-Based Target initiative for review in 2023.

Received the Sustainability Leadership Award from the Business Intelligence Group.

Two additional plants received ISCC Plus certification.

Social

Reported the fewest recordable incidents in company history.

Launched its Blue Culture initiative, dedicated to driving a constructive culture of excellence and accountability.

Established its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Council.

100% of Graham’s locations participated in employee-led community service events, and 70% led two or more efforts, such as cleanup projects and clothing and food drives.

Voted one of the best workplaces in Lancaster County for the second year in a row.

Based on its engagement survey, more than 80% of Graham’s employees reported feeling respected by their peers.

Governance

Operationalized its Strategy for a Better Tomorrow

Continued its focus on governance and policies, expanding its internal risk area audits, and beginning implementation of a new sustainable data collection software.

Identifying new tools to manage and govern internal audit pillars.

Planning for a More Sustainable Future

Graham Packaging intends to achieve a 25% energy reduction by 2028. Increase its use of PCR materials by incorporating an average of 20% PCR across all bottles by 2025. In addition, they plan to conduct more life-cycle assessments to communicate the value of sustainability to their customers.

Further, the company is continuing to design for circularity across all products, with a goal of achieving 100% recyclability by 2025. Finally, they are committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, with a target of 30% reduction by 2030 from their 2020 baseline.