Hyundai Unveils New EV Features

Hyundai Motor Company has unveiled the all-new KONA, an upscaled multiplayer in the B-SUV segment, led by an all-electric variant (EV) that offers advanced safety and convenience features.

The second-generation KONA offers one of the most comprehensive product packages in the B-SUV segment, where customers can choose from EV (standard or long range), hybrid electric (HEV), and internal combustion engine (ICE) variants as well as sporty N Line versions of each.

Hyundai Motor developed the new KONA as an EV first, in line with the company’s March 2022 accelerated electrification strategy announcement that will bring 11 new Hyundai EVs to market by 2030.

For the all-new KONA, Hyundai Motor broke away from the conventional ICE-to-EV development process and followed an EV-to-ICE process, resulting in an EV-centric exterior that accentuates the SUV’s pure volume to make a rugged and dynamic impression.

With a bi-directional onboard charge, the Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) function can power any device or charge electrical equipment, with both interior and exterior outlets for convenience. Inside, devices can be plugged into a standard outlet on the rear center console when the EV is powered on. Outside, devices and home appliances can be plugged in using a V2L adapter to use battery power when the car is parked.[7]

The new i-PEDAL enables a driving mode that allows drivers to accelerate, decelerate and stop using only the accelerator pedal. The Smart Regenerative System automatically adjusts the amount of regenerative braking based on information from the forward traffic flow.

KONA Electric offers additional safety features, such as Forward Collision-avoidance Assist 2.0 (FCA 2.0), which provides evasive steering, junction crossing, lane change ongoing, and lane change side lane. It also has Highway Driving Assist 2 (HDA 2), which helps drivers maintain a safe distance from the vehicle ahead and assists by overtaking slower vehicles in front.

At a time when more customers are entering the EV market, KONA Electric’s many features support diverse lifestyles and will be further promoted under the “Move with the vibe” global launch campaign following the release of the launch video on March 7. The world premiere video can be viewed here and the design film video can be viewed here.