Closing the Loop: Infinity Water Solutions and XTO Energy Redefine Water Sustainability in the Permian Basin

Infinity Water Solutions, a leading provider of water management solutions, has announced a new collaboration with XTO Energy that is set to revolutionize water recycling and sharing in the Permian Basin. With this new partnership, the two companies will work together to develop and implement innovative water management strategies that will improve efficiency, reduce costs, and minimize the environmental impact of oil and gas production.

The Permian Basin, located in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico, is one of the most productive oil and gas regions in the world. As a semi-arid climate with limited water resources, and the oil and gas industry in the area has a high demand for water. Efforts are being made to address these concerns and reduce the water demand of the oil and gas industry. Some companies are exploring alternative sources of water, such as brackish groundwater or recycled produced water, and implementing technologies to reduce the amount of water needed for hydraulic fracturing. Additionally, regulations and policies are being developed to ensure that water resources are used sustainably and equitably in the region.

Water is used in various stages of the oil and gas production process, including hydraulic fracturing, drilling, and enhanced oil recovery techniques.

, which involves injecting water, sand, and chemicals into underground rock formations to extract oil and gas, requires a significant amount of water. According to some estimates, a single fracking well can use between 2 million and 5 million gallons of water. High water demand in the region has raised concerns about water scarcity and competition for water resources between different industries and stakeholders, including agriculture, municipal water users, and environmental conservation groups.

Infinity Water Solutions and XTO Energy Partnership

To address this issue, Infinity Water Solutions and XTO Energy are teaming up to develop a comprehensive water management plan that focuses on recycling and sharing water resources.

Infinity operates as a pure-play recycler and employs a closed-loop water management system. This means that at its Mills Ranch 1 facility, all water, including XTO’s produced water, is collected, recycled, and redistributed back into the oil and gas industry in New Mexico. By doing so, Infinity avoids drawing water from natural resources, ensuring that 100% of the water used at the facility is recycled.

“This collaboration represents a major step forward in our efforts to promote sustainable water management practices in the Permian Basin,” said Michael Dyson, CEO of Infinity Water Solutions. “By working together with XTO Energy, we can develop innovative solutions that will not only improve the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of water management in the region but also help protect the environment and ensure that local communities have access to the water resources they need.”

The partnership between Infinity Water Solutions and XTO Energy is based on a shared commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable business practices. Both companies are committed to reducing their environmental footprint and minimizing the impact of their operations on the surrounding communities.