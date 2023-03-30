Innovative Energy Project to Benefit Military Families in Hawaii

Lendlease, a real estate and investment group, and Holu Hou Energy (HHE), a solar plus energy storage provider, entered into a contract to install HHE’s HoluPower energy storage and solar photovoltaic (PV) systems on homes at Lendlease’s Island Palm Communities.

The installations will be in the form of HHE’s EnergyCluster, where multiple residential units have their systems connected in an energy network or “cluster.” The optimized PV and energy storage systems can meet 75-80% or more of the overall residents’ energy needs while not exporting power to the utility grid.

Matt Lynn, SVP, of Energy & Utilities at Lendlease, stated, “Lendlease Communities is proud to partner with Holu Hou Energy on this innovative renewable energy project, which will not only improve the quality of life for military families at Island Palm Communities but also contribute to a more resilient and stable electric grid in Oahu.”

The savings realized by Island Palm Communities through the deployment of HHE’s systems are being reinvested to enhance the housing and amenities Lendlease offers to military families on the installation. Additionally, residents now have resilient backup power that can be utilized during grid outage events. These systems also take a load burden off the Oahu electric grid, which improves overall stability.

Each residential unit will have approximately 10kW of PV and 25 kWh of energy storage, with six residences typically being connected to an HHE EnergyShare network. Construction is set to begin summer of 2023, with initial installations at the Aliamanu Military Reservation near Honolulu.