LMV Accelerates Sustainable Aviation with Investment in High Performance Electric Motor Manufacturer H3X

Lockheed Martin Ventures (LMV), the venture arm of Lockheed Martin Corporation, has invested in H3X Technologies, a company that designs and manufactures advanced electric motors for sustainable aviation and high-performance applications. H3X has raised a total of $9M, which will be used to accelerate technology development and commercialization of their HPDM family of integrated motor drives and to scale up their new headquarters facility in Louisville, Colorado for production.

H3X’s integrated motor drives range from 30kW to 3MW and are unparalleled in terms of specific power (kW/kg) and efficiency. The investment from LMV will enable H3X to work on scaling transformative technologies that have the potential to provide customers with viable options for electrifying legacy, all-domain systems, and components. H3X has invested heavily in vertical integration, doing design, manufacturing, and testing in-house at its headquarters in Louisville, Colorado.

The technology developed by H3X enables fully-electric and hybrid-electric aircraft with excellent range and payload capacity while also significantly reducing noise and operational costs. H3X has found that there are a number of other markets that can also benefit from their technology, including defense, marine, specialized ground vehicles, and power generation.

H3X currently has three base products, the HPDM-30, the HPDM-250, and the HPDM-3000, which all utilize the same core technology and range in power from 30kW to 3MW. The core technology they’ve developed is scalable and modular and can be used to build highly integrated, aerospace-grade solutions that are tailored to match specific customer requirements.

Remarks from H3X and Lockheed Martin Ventures

“At H3X, we are building integrated motor drives from 30kW to 3MW that are unparalleled in performance in terms of specific power (kW/kg) and efficiency,” according to Jason Sylvestre, Co-Founder and CEO of H3X. “We are thrilled to have support from Lockheed Martin and are excited for the opportunity to work together and collaborate on next-generation defense technology using our motors.”

“H3X is working on scaling transformative technologies that we believe have the potential to provide our customer with viable options for electrifying legacy, all-domain systems, and components,” said Chris Moran, Vice President and General Manager of Lockheed Martin Ventures. “Our investment in H3X reinforces Lockheed Martin’s commitment to developing predictive capabilities and scaling solutions that allow the U.S. and its allies to stay ahead of threats.”