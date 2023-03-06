Ireland’s Renewable Energy Ambitions Receive Boost with ESB and Port of Cork Partnership

ESB, an Irish energy company, and the Port of Cork Company have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate on advancing plans for offshore wind and green hydrogen development in Ireland. The Port of Cork’s master plan lays out proposals to develop the infrastructure necessary to support and facilitate renewable energy and green hydrogen sectors. By utilizing Cork’s natural harbor, deep-water channels, and deep-water berths, and by reclaiming land to accommodate large project cargoes for offshore wind and green hydrogen sectors, it views Cork as a vital enabler of the green energy sector in Ireland.

In July of 2022, Conor Mowlds, Chief Commercial Officer of Port of Cork Company, stated: “There are significant opportunities for the Cork region to become a hub for renewable energy, which will benefit the environment, local businesses and create employment in the region.

ESB’s Net Zero by 2040 strategy recognizes the importance of partnering with key stakeholders like the Port of Cork as it progresses with its renewable energy development in Ireland. Additionally, the partnership aligns with the Irish government’s Climate Action Plan to increase the proportion of renewable electricity to 80% by 2030 and a target of at least 5GW of offshore wind energy by 2030.

Ireland has immense potential for offshore wind energy, with a maritime area more than seven times the size of its landmass, favorable wind conditions, and a strategic location on the Atlantic Ocean’s edge. By combining the Port of Cork’s infrastructure and ESB’s renewable energy expertise, the partnership aims to develop sustainable solutions to reduce Ireland’s carbon footprint and meet its clean energy goals.