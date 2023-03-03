Janus Electric to Convert Diesel Logging Truck into All-Electric Vehicle for Fennell Forestry

Fennell Forestry, a leading logging contractor in Australia’s Green Triangle region, has commissioned Janus Electric to convert a diesel logging truck into an all-electric vehicle. The 720-horsepower electric truck will undergo a two-year testing period to assess its performance and maintenance costs. The Australian government will be monitoring the trial, with a view to potentially investing in the segment in the future.

Fennell Forestry has been operating in the timber-producing region for over 30 years and is committed to integrating more sustainable practices into its operations. The company’s decision to trial an all-electric fleet of logging trucks reflects this commitment.

Janus Electric, an Australian electric battery developer and heavy-duty electric conversion specialist, spent a year reconfiguring the diesel logging truck with a 540 kW motor to produce 720 horsepower. The company offers a range of services, including battery design, installation, and maintenance, as well as custom electric vehicle conversions, and is committed to promoting sustainable transportation and reducing carbon emissions through its innovative electric vehicle solutions.

During the trial, the EV’s range of 400 to 500 km on a full charge will be put to the test. It takes four hours to fully charge the battery, but a swap-and-go system allows for a quick change of batteries in just five minutes using a forklift. However, as there is currently only one location for this battery swap, the truck will need to remain within the region. Australia’s transportation sector is the second-highest emitter of greenhouse gases after energy production, and the industry must find ways to reduce emissions to align with the federal government’s 2030 emissions reduction targets.