Madrid Will Soon Be Home to the Largest Smart Waste Installation in Europe

Madrid, the capital city of Spain, is set to undertake the largest smart waste installation in Europe with the implementation of Sensoneo’s smart waste monitoring solution. This state-of-the-art system will involve the installation of over 11,000 sensors in bins containing various waste types such as light packaging, textile, glass, organic, and general waste.

The data collected from these sensors will be transmitted to the Smart Waste Management Software System, which will enable optimized route planning and efficient waste collection services. The solution is being deployed in partnership with Candam, a local company, as part of the waste collection service contract for the city of Madrid with Valoriza, Acciona, and OHL Ingesan.

The installation of the sensors is scheduled to commence in the first quarter of 2023, and it is a crucial component of Madrid’s ambitious plan to transform into a benchmark Smart City. By utilizing smart sensors, the city aims to enhance waste management services, and reduce emissions, traffic, and noise pollution.

Apart from bringing more efficiency into waste collection services, other benefits of smart waste monitoring include fuel and cost savings and reducing the time necessary for waste collection. With this innovative smart waste installation, Madrid is taking a significant step toward becoming a more sustainable and environmentally-friendly city.

According to Martin Basila, Co-Founder and CEO of Sensoneo: “Our smart waste solutions have helped cities, businesses and countries all over the world bring more efficiency into waste management, while reducing environmental footprint. Implementing smart waste technology on such a large scale is surely a milestone for both Sensoneo and the city of Madrid. I am happy more and more cities realize the importance of implementing technologies to improve the sustainability of waste services, and such a large smart waste installation will no doubt bring significant results.”