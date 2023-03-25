Michigan Awarded $3 Million Grant for Climate Pollution Reduction Strategies

Later this year, the EPA is set to launch a competition for $4.6 billion in funding to implement various projects and initiatives included in the climate action plans. Michigan is eligible to receive this funding and can use it to develop new strategies aimed at achieving its clean energy, climate, and environmental justice goals. Additionally, the state can leverage other grants, loans, and tax provisions secured by President Biden’s historic legislation. This includes funding from the Inflation Reduction Act and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, to further the State’s transition to clean energy.

“The MI Healthy Climate Plan was built with input from hundreds of Michiganders over 18 months to chart a path forward for meeting Governor Whitmer’s climate commitments culminating in statewide carbon neutrality by 2050,” said Cory Connolly, climate and energy advisor for the state of Michigan. “This federal support will refine that plan and accelerate its implementation. It also will help in engaging and receiving input from communities across Michigan, especially low-income areas that are typically hit ‘first and worst’ by climate impacts. It is vital that all Michiganders share in the protections and benefits of the Climate Plan, and this moves us toward that goal.

Climate Pollution Reduction Strategies

In late December, automotive manufacturer Stellantis entered into the second-largest power purchase agreement (PPA) ever recorded.

Earlier in 2022, Great Lakes Tissue, the Carton Council of North America, and the Michigan Department of Environment, amongst others, joined forces to help increase recycling manufacturing in the State. During this announcement, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development indicated they would provide matching funds for the project.