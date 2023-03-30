NZP Provides Sustainable Solutions for Schools in the UK

Premier Modular Group, a prominent company in offsite construction, recently launched a new, innovative division devoted to solar energy – Net Zero Panels (NZP).

Net Zero Panels has joined the group, which includes Net Zero Buildings (NZB), a division that specializes in constructing buildings that operate with net-zero emissions. Together, they offer a comprehensive approach to sustainability and assist clients in achieving compliance and lowering embodied carbon. Providing sustainable solutions for the education sector.

Panelized Construction

The two types of panelized construction NZP utilizes are structural & wrapped

Structural – comprising internal and external load-bearing walls, floor cassettes, and various structural roof options.

Wrap – where external walls and the roof 'wrap' around a concrete or steel-framed building.

“NZP is designed to strike a balance between compliance and carbon reduction,” explains Dan Allison, director, NZP. “Compliance is at the heart of the approach, and we ensure extensive acoustic and structural fire testing is built into every system – along with carbon assessments – so we’re best placed to advise on the best materials for your project and their embodied carbon impact.

Design for a Purpose

NZP is an integrator and distributor that innovated X-Guard panels, which are made of either timber or light-gauge steel structural elements, along with other materials such as glulam, hot rolled steel, modified gypsum fibreboard, and precast concrete. “NZP is an integrator and distributor which innovated X-Guard panels,” says David Harris, managing director, of Premier Modular Group.

Department of Education

The 354,477 sqft. extension to Treetops Free School, commissioned by the Department for Education (DfE), was completed in August 2022. NZP delivered the structural solution for the DfE’s first carbon pathfinder scheme, which provides full-time education and behavioral support for SEN students in the Thurrock area. The structural solution for this building included a hybrid structural timber panel system with a highly insulated envelope.

Additionally, the NZP kit-of-parts included floors, external and internal walls, the primary frame, and the panelized roof solution for the entire building. Saving the Thurrock Council approximately $11,000 a year in energy costs.

The Lawrence Sheriff School in Warwickshire needed a new facility to expand its teaching capacity. It required new classrooms and a studio, in addition to a modern dining room. According to regulations, the 3,724 sqft. addition to the school needed to complement and integrate with the heritage building. Along with, adhering to best practices in net zero construction. In this particular project, the primary hot-rolled steel frame was wrapped with a highly insulated timber panel system by NZP.