OriginClear Announces Water on Demand Subsidiary

OriginClear Inc. has announced that New York-based Castle Placement has launched a limited preview crowdfunding for OriginClear’s Water On Demand subsidiary, a new private water utility industry, which can help cities serve consumers better. This preview will end on April 30, 2023.

Any investor can acquire shares of the company with a minimum investment of just $1,000. “Water in this country is in terrible shape,” said Riggs Eckelberry, OriginClear CEO. “As a result, businesses are increasingly doing their own water treatment. Water On Demand is helping them with new compact systems, and a pay-per-gallon model that can eliminate big capital needs. The goal is to reduce the load on the underfunded public utilities, who can then focus on the consumer, granting relief from water rate inflation and a healthier water supply for everyone.”

“Large companies like Pepsi or Anheuser-Busch can afford a $10 million system and three water engineers each paid a quarter million bucks a year,” stated Ken Berenger, Water On Demand co-creator. “But 99% of the businesses that are discharging unclean water or contaminated water can’t. And so, they need three things: they need capital, they need technology, and they need expertise. Water On Demand is designed to provide all three.”

For downsized local water treatment, Water On Demand plans to use OriginClear’s Modular Water Systems “Water System In A Box” technology, and employ local water companies for on-site maintenance.

Once a government monopoly, clean water is going private. Local industries and communities are now treating and recycling their own water, helping to reduce the burden on municipal systems and save on fast-rising water rates while also responding to the challenge of climate change. Water On Demand is helping Clean Water become an investable asset, open to Main Street investors, with the potential for generational royalties.

According to Frost & Sullivan’s new analysis, the increasing focus on enhancing resource efficiency and overall system resilience is driving demand for digital water solutions. In addition, emerging digital solutions such as digital twins (DT) that focus on networks and treatment facilities are expected to witness high double-digit growth in the next five years. Due to their potential to unlock new levels of resource efficiency, digital water solutions are likely to grow from $27.10 billion in 2021 to $63.02 billion in 2025 at an annual growth rate of 23.5%.