Scout Motors Electrifies Future with New Manufacturing Plant in South Carolina

Scout Motors Inc. is establishing its first manufacturing plant near Columbia, South Carolina, where it will build next-generation trucks and rugged SUVs harkening back to the iconic Scout vehicles produced from 1960 to 1980. The $2 billion investment has the potential to create 4,000 or more permanent jobs. At full capacity, more than 200,000 Scout vehicles may be produced annually at the facility.

“Scout Motors will provide thousands of South Carolinians with previously unimagined opportunities and prosperity for generations to come. The Palmetto State, with its rich history, superior people, and sterling automotive manufacturing reputation, is the perfect place to re-start this iconic American brand,” said Governor Henry McMaster.

South Carolina is No.1 in the US for export sales of both completed passenger vehicles and tires.

Looking forward, Gov. McMaster and the State of South Carolina are committed to becoming the epicenter of electric vehicle innovation. Through an executive order issued in October 2022, Gov. McMaster prioritized building EV infrastructure, preparing the state workforce for advanced manufacturing jobs, and strategically organizing EV planning under a centralized state working group.

The site spans approximately 1,600 acres, with the plant itself occupying 1,100 acres. Bordered by I-77 and Blythewood Road, its strategic location is less than 20 miles north of Columbia and near major cities and talent hubs such as Charleston, Charlotte, Greenville, and Atlanta. This proximity gives Scout access to major highways, ports of Charleston and Savannah, and universities focused on automotive engineering. Groundbreaking is planned for mid-2023 and production is projected to begin by the end of 2026.

Scout’s trucks and rugged SUVs will be built on a newly designed all-electric platform that delivers credible capability and off-road prowess. With internal engineering focused on attributes including ground clearance, approach angles, robust axles, payload capacity, all-electric range, and new digital features, Scout products will honor its heritage while injecting fresh American ingenuity to create a new era of iconic all-purpose vehicles.

“We’re honored to partner with South Carolina to usher in this new era for Scout,” said Scott Keogh, President and CEO of Scout Motors. “Scout has been an American icon since introducing an SUV in 1960. It’s the vehicle that took your family on a camping trip, that gave access to the great outdoors, and that showed up on the job site every morning. Today, we’re reimagining Scout’s original ingenuity and electrifying its future. We’re bringing the Scout spirit to South Carolina and it’s going to be a hell of a ride.”