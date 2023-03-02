Sky High: World’s Busiest Airport Set for $40 Million Upgrade

The Hartsfield-Jackson airport in Atlanta is among those set to receive federal funding to meet rising travel demands. Also known as “The World’s Busiest Airport” Hartsfield-Jackson will receive $40 million in funding from the Federal Aviation Administration according to news released by the Biden-Harris Administration.

There is no word on which projects will be improved by this funding, however, nationwide the funding will go to investing in new baggage systems, larger security checkpoints, and improved ground transportation. Projects to increase terminal sustainability and improve accessibility for the disabled are also included.

The FAA will be awarding nearly $1 billion from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to a total of 99 airports across the country. US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, said that this funding to improve the passenger experience couldn’t come at a more urgent time, with the demand for air travel surging. He added that he felt Americans deserved the best airports in the world; these grants would make getting to check your bags faster and easier, as well as speed the process of getting through security. It will also create new jobs and help to support the local economies.

In addition to Hartsfield-Jackson, Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport in Savannah is also going to receive $6.5 million in funding to expand its security checkpoints and to help reduce wait times for travelers.