Louisville Selects Solar Energy Solutions & Icon Solar Power for Solar Over Louisville Campaign

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg, the Louisville Sustainability Council (LSC), and the Kentucky Solar Energy Society (KYSES) have announced the launch of the Solar Over Louisville solarize campaign. Solar Energy Solutions (SES) and Icon Solar Power have been named as the chosen installers for the program. Through Solar Over Louisville, residents in Louisville and the surrounding area can take advantage of their collective buying power to receive discounted wholesale rates for solar installation from SES or Icon Solar Power.

The Solar Over Louisville campaign will increase the city’s goal of using 100% clean energy community-wide by 2040

Mayor Greenberg said, “It is my goal to make Louisville a national leader in urban sustainability, and programs like Solar Over Louisville that advance clean energy while saving costs for residents and businesses are a way to get there.” SES and Icon Solar Power will offer participants a discount of 15% to 23%, depending on the size of the installation.

The Solar Over Louisville initiative proved to be a significant success as 92 contracts were signed, marking it as the third-largest solar campaign in the US in 2022, and the most extensive solar project to date in Louisville. Furthermore, over half (53%) of the installations were carried out in Low-Middle Income Census Tracts (<120% Area Median Income), surpassing national, state, and county averages.

The campaign welcomes property owners of residential and small non-residential properties, including small businesses, nonprofits, and places of worship, to participate in Solar Over Louisville. Rooftop solar power has the potential to not only reduce energy costs for individuals but also play a crucial role in mitigating climate change. It is noteworthy that residential buildings account for more than a quarter of Louisville’s greenhouse gas emissions.

“Louisville Metro Government is excited to partner with Kentucky Solar Energy Society, Louisville Sustainability Council, Solar Energy Solutions, and Icon Solar Power to launch another great year of Solar Over Louisville. We are proud that last year’s program was able to install more solar in low to moderate-income areas and communities of color compared to the national average, and we hope to continue to expand equitable adoption of clean energy across our city while helping residents save energy costs,” said Sumedha Rao, Executive Director, Mayor’s Office of Sustainability.

Sustainability in Louisville

Additionally, the Mayor’s Office of Sustainability offers various programs for individuals, businesses, and organizations to participate in, such as the Cool Roof Incentive Program, Energy Project Assessment District (EPAD) Program, and Residential and Non-Residential Energy Efficiency Programs.

Louisville Metro has been successful in promoting energy efficiency and renewable energy projects through its EPAD Program since 2016. The program has attracted more than $15 million in private capital, which has been utilized to fund various energy-efficient and renewable energy projects in the area. Additionally, to reduce the Urban Heat Island effect, the city’s Cool Roof Incentive Program has incentivized more than 1 million square feet of cool roofing since 2016. This program aims to promote the installation of cool roofs, which reflect more sunlight and absorb less heat than traditional roofs, ultimately lowering the overall temperature of the city.