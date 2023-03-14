Glow & NielsenIQ Study Reveals Majority of US Shoppers Prioritize Brand Sustainability

While consumers become increasingly aware of the impact of their purchasing decisions on the planet, many are starting to factor in sustainability when making their choices. However, despite this growing trend, the cost of sustainable products remains a major barrier for many, especially in lower-income areas.

As reported in the study, 70% of US consumers are actively seeking out cheaper alternatives when it comes to their food and grocery purchases. This trend is not limited to just one product department either, with the majority of shoppers reportedly switching out most or all of the items in their baskets.

Despite this, there are some products that consumers are still willing to invest in, regardless of price. Baby care, for example, is a category where consumers are less likely to compromise on quality, despite the increased cost. This is likely due to the importance consumers place on transparency and safety within this department.

Half of US shoppers have changed their purchasing habits based on a brand’s ESG practices

The analysts discovered, ‘standing for something’ is a key factor in today’s competitive market. Consumers are looking for brands that align with their values, particularly when it comes to ESG issues. Interestingly, the research reveals that half of US shoppers have changed their purchasing habits based on a brand’s ESG practices. This is in line with Ipsos’ Global Trends 2021 report which found, “Across all 25 countries surveyed, an average 70% of respondents say they buy from brands they believe reflect their own principles. Again, this trend is particularly strong in some emerging markets, including Nigeria, China, Kenya, and the Philippines, where around nine in 10 respondents expressed this view.”

Glow’s SRS (Sustainability Ranking System) found that the top ESG-performing F&G brands are gaining new customers at twice the rate of other brands. As consumers become increasingly price-conscious, it’s crucial for brands to offer compelling reasons for customers to stick with them. Mike Johnston, managing director of data products at Glow, points out that all consumers are looking for ways to save money. Therefore, brands need to communicate their value proposition effectively.

One effective way for brands to differentiate themselves is through on-pack messaging. According to Sherry Frey, VP of Total Wellness at NielsenIQ, consumers want to see credible information about a brand’s sustainability efforts. This information can be communicated through on-pack messaging, as well as through digital discovery on retailer sites. By doing this, brands can establish themselves as sustainability leaders and achieve growth.

“The largest opportunity gap for brands in the US F&G industry exists in the environmental drivers”

Despite F&G’s efforts to promote sustainability, the gap between the industry’s actions and consumer expectations is still significant. This gap presents a substantial opportunity for brands to meet consumer demands and enhance their reputation. The report highlights that focusing on environmental drivers can be a game-changer for brands. Consequently, brands need to make significant improvements in their emissions reduction, climate change, and wildlife protection efforts.

Additionally, supplier welfare in the governance sphere of ESG is another area that requires significant attention. Brands that can address these areas effectively can establish themselves as sustainability leaders and win over environmentally conscious consumers.