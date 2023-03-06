If you've no account register here first time
User Name :
User Email :
Password :

Login Now
SkyCycle, CarbonFree’s second-generation technology

U.S. Steel Commits to Carbon Capture: Announces MOU with CarbonFree to Tackle Emissions at Steel Mill

SkyCycle, CarbonFree’s second-generation technology
(Credit: Carbon Free)

U.S. Steel and CarbonFree Chemicals Holdings, LLC (CarbonFree) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to capture carbon dioxide emissions at one of the largest integrated steel mills in North America. The move is part of U.S. Steel’s efforts to reduce its carbon footprint and support the transition to a low-carbon economy.

The steel industry is one of the largest sources of carbon dioxide emissions, accounting for approximately 7% of global emissions. As a result, reducing emissions in this sector is essential to achieving global climate goals. Carbon capture technology, which captures carbon dioxide emissions from industrial processes and stores them underground, is one solution to this problem.

Under the MoU, CarbonFree will provide technology and expertise to capture carbon dioxide emissions generated from U.S. Steel’s Gary Works manufacturing plant using CarbonFree’s SkyCycle™ technology.

The captured carbon dioxide will then be transported to a nearby storage site where it will be stored permanently underground. U.S. Steel hopes to capture up to 50,000 metric tons of CO2 per year, the equivalent of carbon emissions from nearly 11,000 passenger cars.

The project is expected to be operational by 2025 and is part of U.S. Steel’s broader commitment to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 20% by 2030. The company is also investing in renewable energy and energy efficiency measures to reduce its carbon footprint.

“As we aim to widely introduce and scale our technology to industrial facilities across the globe, we are thrilled for the possibility of bringing our SkyCycle technology’s carbon capture capabilities to U. S. Steel’s Gary Works plant, one of the largest integrated steel mills in North America,” said Martin Keighley, CEO of CarbonFree. “We are committed to working closely with U.S. Steel to achieve their sustainability goals and to further our mission of helping to enable the world’s transition to net zero carbon emissions.”

Whitepapers

Tracking All Three Scopes of Greenhouse Gas with ESG Software

ESG Materiality Assessments: Practical Guidance & Best Practices

Visit Resource Hub

Related Stories

Cardinal Health Vows to Cut Greenhouse Gases by 50% by 2030
Cardinal Health Vows to Cut Greenhouse Gases by 50% by 2030
WaterIQ Technologies Combats Water Quality Issues
WaterIQ Technologies Combats Water Quality Issues
Green Bank's Public-Private Partnership Secures Carbon Credits for EV Charging Systems
Green Bank’s Public-Private Partnership Secures Carbon Credits for EV Charging Systems
The Oldest City in the Netherlands Goes Green: Nijmegen's Sustainability Successes
The Oldest City in the Netherlands Goes Green: Nijmegen’s Sustainability Successes
﻿

Sign up for our newsletter

Receive Environment + Energy Leader's top news stories two times each week

×
© Copyright 2023 C-Suite Compass LLC. Environmental Leader ® is a registered trademark of C-Suite Compass LLC. Privacy Policy.