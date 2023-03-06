U.S. Steel Commits to Carbon Capture: Announces MOU with CarbonFree to Tackle Emissions at Steel Mill

U.S. Steel and CarbonFree Chemicals Holdings, LLC (CarbonFree) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to capture carbon dioxide emissions at one of the largest integrated steel mills in North America. The move is part of U.S. Steel’s efforts to reduce its carbon footprint and support the transition to a low-carbon economy.

The steel industry is one of the largest sources of carbon dioxide emissions, accounting for approximately 7% of global emissions. As a result, reducing emissions in this sector is essential to achieving global climate goals. Carbon capture technology, which captures carbon dioxide emissions from industrial processes and stores them underground, is one solution to this problem.

Under the MoU, CarbonFree will provide technology and expertise to capture carbon dioxide emissions generated from U.S. Steel’s Gary Works manufacturing plant using CarbonFree’s SkyCycle™ technology.

The captured carbon dioxide will then be transported to a nearby storage site where it will be stored permanently underground. U.S. Steel hopes to capture up to 50,000 metric tons of CO2 per year, the equivalent of carbon emissions from nearly 11,000 passenger cars.

The project is expected to be operational by 2025 and is part of U.S. Steel’s broader commitment to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 20% by 2030. The company is also investing in renewable energy and energy efficiency measures to reduce its carbon footprint.

“As we aim to widely introduce and scale our technology to industrial facilities across the globe, we are thrilled for the possibility of bringing our SkyCycle technology’s carbon capture capabilities to U. S. Steel’s Gary Works plant, one of the largest integrated steel mills in North America,” said Martin Keighley, CEO of CarbonFree. “We are committed to working closely with U.S. Steel to achieve their sustainability goals and to further our mission of helping to enable the world’s transition to net zero carbon emissions.”