WaterIQ Technologies Combats Water Quality Issues

WaterIQ Technologies, a leader in ultrasonic solutions to combat harmful algae and biofilm without the use of chemicals, has announced a distribution agreement with Arc Integrated Systems. The UK-based distributor provides reliable, friendly service and systems in the fight against water quality issues.

The partnership will increase access to ultrasonic algae remediation tools and 24/7 water quality insight and cloud monitoring – all designed to kill algae without chemicals. WaterIQ Technologies works closely with partners to eradicate dangerous algae growth in a variety of markets, including drinking water utilities, wastewater treatment plants, general agriculture, golf courses, lakes and ponds, industrial, and HOAs.

WaterIQ Technologies’ non-chemical ultrasonic solutions provide the industry’s most comprehensive range of ultrasonic frequencies (more than 2,000) that eliminate most species of harmful algae from water bodies within one to two weeks without causing harm to other forms of life. Its advanced Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) technology captures real-time data of critical system and water quality data. Additionally, its use of advanced materials enables effective long-duty cycles and uninterrupted field usage.

“Arc Integrated Systems is excited to team with WaterIQ Technologies to bring the advantage of ultrasound algae remediation solutions to algal-plagued water bodies in the UK,” said Iain Taylor, Managing Director, ARC Integrated Systems. “Our team has been working within the water industry for the past 15 years in various forms for design, installation and commissioning, from small domestic water quality issues to the larger water utilities companies. Now we have world-class ultrasound solutions to offer customers an effective way to combat algae in a variety of water bodies.”

As every industry consumes water for a variety of applications — including metal & mining, chemical processing, food & beverage, oil & gas, paper & pulp, and power generation — and these applications require water treatment chemicals to treat the usage of essential water, the demand for water treatment in the industrial sector is increasing.