PPL Corporation’s family of companies provides electricity and natural gas to customers, and their utilities address pressing energy challenges and offer solutions. Since 2010, the company has reduced carbon emissions by 57%. As of the release of their 2022 report, PPL continues to strive for net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The report offers an overview of PPL’s approach to a clean energy transition and demonstrates PPL’s ongoing commitment to energy and the environment. In particular, the 2022 report conveys a comprehensive record of PPL’s social responsibility and governance.

“PPL is focused on excelling in safety, customer satisfaction, reliability, cost efficiency, and shareholder value, all while moving energy forward through innovation and a clear and achievable clean energy strategy,” said Vince Sorgi, president, and chief executive officer of PPL Corporation.

Highlights of the 2022 PPL Report

Specific accomplishments of PPL include a strategic repositioning of the company’s competitive earnings. PPL continues to serve Kentuckians with reliable, low-cost, clean electricity and natural gas. Even more, the company has begun executing its clean energy strategy, which is part of its effort to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

PPL is advancing innovation through its involvement in public and private sector research partnerships. Currently, the company is engaged in 140 active research projects, with more than $20 million in federal funding.

To read the company’s 2022 sustainability report, visit: www.pplsustainability.com

PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL), based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, is a leading U.S. energy company focused on providing electricity and natural gas safely, reliably, and affordably to 3.5 million customers in the U.S. For more information, visit www.pplweb.com.