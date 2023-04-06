Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, along with Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) Commissioner Stuart McWhorter, announced 6K Energy’s decision to establish a battery material manufacturing facility in Jackson, Tennessee. The announcement follows 6K Energy’s recent acquisition of a $50 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE). The proposed $250 million project is anticipated to create 230 jobs in Madison County.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in North Andover, Massachusetts, 6K uses microwave plasma technology to develop advanced materials for industries, including electric vehicle manufacturing and renewable energy.

6K Energy, the cathode materials production division of 6K Inc., will be the world’s first UniMelt plasma cathode plant. The facility intends to offer low-cost, ultra-sustainable production of battery material for localized supply chains in the US with the addition of the Jackson facility, 6K will employ nearly 500 people across its operations in Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee.

Tennessee’s Thriving Workforce

“Madison County is quickly becoming a center for electric vehicle manufacturing, and we recognize the strength in the labor force as an asset for our organization. Additionally, the infrastructure in place in Jackson and their willingness to collaborate were strong attributes in helping our decision where to locate, and we look forward to the future of this partnership,” said Rob Davies, COO of 6K Energy.

“Home to a thriving electric vehicle industry, Tennessee is primed and eager to welcome 6K to the Volunteer State. We thank this company for its decision to locate in Madison County and know that Jackson will be the ideal location for 6K Energy’s newest manufacturing facility,” TNECD Commissioner Stuart McWhorter noted.

Since 2019, TNECD has supported 25 economic development projects in Madison County. These opportunities have created nearly 1,700 jobs as well as $1.1 billion in investments.

Moreover, Tennessee’s most recent collaboration with 6K Energy is another opportunity to strengthen the state’s local economy while emphasizing electrification.

About 6K Energy & Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development

With sustainability at its core, 6K has developed UniMelt®, a proprietary advanced microwave plasma production system, to transform engineered materials into revolutionary products that advance industries across additive manufacturing, renewable energy, aerospace, consumer electronics, and more.

The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development’s mission is to develop strategies that help make Tennessee the No. 1 location in the Southeast for high-quality jobs.

