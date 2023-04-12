Aderis Energy, located in North Carolina, is one of the leaders in energy management systems. Their newest product, SunSpector, is an intelligent weather station. This product provides advanced data logging, performance analysis, and energy simulation capabilities.

SunSpector has adaptable and modifiable configurations that are determined by its particular customer base. Three examples of these innovative features provided by SunSpector are:

Intelligent Edge Computing Platform: Aderis’ intelligent edge computing platform, Acuity, is used to gather integrated data logging and analytics capabilities.

Close-loop Servo-Controlled Plane of Array Tracking: Supports a close-loop servo-controlled plane of array (POA) tracking capability that provides superior energy loss calculation capabilities when solar tracking rows are inoperable.

Advanced Resource Surveying Tool: May be deployed as part of a whole monitoring control solution. Or, as an advanced resource surveying tool to confirm weather modeling estimates for financial surety.

These components easily pair with SunSpector’s built-in operating system. The product has easy installation and versatility. Likewise, SunSpector can be used in budget-conscious applications as well as in more advanced weather monitoring scenarios.

Additionally, SunSpector’s interface can be accessed remotely or via a touchscreen. It enables easy configuration, sensor verification, and high-resolution data logging. The data tools are powered by the company’s Acuity monitoring and control platform. This platform automatically assesses and reports performance.

Colton Ward, Head of Business Development at Aderis Energy, said, “With Sunspector, our customers can optimize their renewable energy systems and increase their return on investment.”

Aderis Energy, LLC, previously Solar Operations Solutions, provides customers with renewable energy products and services, such as solar, EV charging, and microgrids. Their products and services support the entire lifecycle of renewable energy.