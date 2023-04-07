AeroFarms Expands R&D Operations to Address Agriculture Challenges

AeroFarms, a global leader in indoor vertical farming, has announced that its commercial farm in Newark, New Jersey, will be exclusively dedicated to research and development (R&D) operations. The Certified B Corporation will leverage its proprietary growing technology to help solve a wider array of agriculture challenges. Including advancing projects on next-generation crops and indoor vertical farming solutions.

Commercial Production Moves to Virginia

With over 100,000 square feet of dedicated R&D space across two facilities in Newark, AeroFarms will transfer its New Jersey commercial production to its state-of-the-art commercial farm in Danville, Virginia. The move comes as AeroFarms continues to meet growing consumer demand as the number one brand nationwide at retail for microgreens.

“AeroFarms is known for its plant science and R&D expertise, and we are fielding so many opportunities to work on future crops to expand our offerings for customers,” said AeroFarms Co-Founder & CEO David Rosenberg. Further stating, “The dedicated focus to R&D for our farms in our global headquarters campus in Newark builds on the great momentum of our recent grand opening of our cutting-edge R&D indoor vertical farm AgX in Abu Dhabi, UAE, which garnered over a half billion media impressions and increased demand from interested partners.”

AeroFarms’ Established Network of Partnerships

AeroFarms has established an extensive track record of forging both public and private R&D partnerships to push the wider agriculture industry forward. Currently, the company collaborates closely with organizations such as:

USDA

Foundation for Food and Agriculture Research

Hortifrut

Cargill

AB InBev

Nokia Bell Labs

Silal Foods

Through its exclusive growing technology platform, AeroFarms has cultivated more than 550 plant varieties to effectively address the demands of the agricultural supply chain.