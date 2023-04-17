The Future of Farming: Agriculture IoT Market Projected to Grow at 9.8% CAGR

The recently released “Agriculture IoT market” report provides the necessary data to perform a SWOT, PEST, and STEER analysis, offering greater insights into market dynamics and industry competition.

According to the report, the agriculture IoT market is projected to achieve an annual growth rate of 9.8% (CAGR 2023 – 2030).

What is Agriculture IoT

Agriculture IoT refers to the use of IoT technologies in agriculture to monitor and manage crops, livestock, and other aspects of farming. This involves connecting sensors, devices, and equipment to the internet and using data analytics and other advanced technologies to improve farm efficiency, productivity, and sustainability.

Examples of agriculture IoT applications include using sensors to monitor soil moisture, temperature, and nutrient levels to optimize irrigation and fertilization, using drones and satellite imagery to monitor crop growth and detect pests and diseases, and using smart sensors to monitor the health and well-being of livestock