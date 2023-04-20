AVANGRID Reports Progress on ESG+F Goals

AVANGRID, a leading sustainable energy company, reported progress on ESG+F goals in their 2022 Sustainability Report. Their sustainability report, “Investing in a Clean Energy Future for All,” details the company’s Environmental, Social, Governance, and Financial Stewardship (ESG+F) goals. The report delineated AVANGRID’s progress toward its commitment to reach carbon neutrality by 2030.

Headquartered in Orange, CT, AVANGRID has two primary lines of business: Network and Renewables.

Networks own and operate eight electric and natural gas utilities, which serve more than 3.3 million customers across New York and New England.

Renewables manages a portfolio of renewable energy generation facilities across the U.S.

As of 2022, the company was ranked second within the utility industry for its commitment to the environment and the communities it serves.

“With 91% emissions-free generation and an emissions intensity over six times lower than the U.S. utility average, AVANGRID demonstrates true clean energy leadership,” said Pedro Azagra, CEO of AVANGRID. “We set the bar high and continue to raise it with comprehensive commitments across all aspects of ESG+F, as you’ll see demonstrated throughout our 2022 Sustainability Report. Our strong track record of ESG+F execution ensures that we, along with the Iberdrola Group, are a critical and strategic leader in advancing the transition to a clean and sustainable future.”

AVANGRID Achieves ESG+F Goals

The company’s annual sustainability report emphasizes AVANGRID’s results toward a clean energy future. Currently, two of AVANGRID’s long-term goals include:

Achieving carbon neutrality across Scopes 1 and 2 by 2030

Increasing supplier diversity to $300 million in 2025

According to the company’s 2022 annual report, successes were not limited to simply clean energy and climate justice. The organization spent 42,000 hours on cybersecurity training, which resulted in reducing phishing click rates by 50%. Further, AVANGRID continues to increase DEI initiatives at every level.

Even more, they met a 2025 goal for women in leadership three years early. As of the 2022 report, 35% of women were in executive positions.

“At AVANGRID, we make a commitment and then we take action,” said Laney Brown, Vice President of Sustainability at AVANGRID. “Across the board, we are making excellent progress on our ESG+F goals and commitments. We’re demonstrating that clean energy is not just a beneficial outcome for the environment and society, but an opportunity to help people and communities participate in the clean energy transition through new jobs, and for leading companies like ours to make critical and strategic investments.”

A full list of AVANGRID’s ESG+F goals and its 2022 achievements can be found in the 2022 Sustainability Report.