BAES Infrastructure and Black & Veatch Complete Central Texas Solar Projects

Two major players in the energy sector, BAES Infrastructure and Black & Veatch, have recently wrapped up the construction of two utility-scale solar projects in Falls County, central Texas. The Crown and Sol projects boast a combined capacity of 270 MWdc and are slated to commence commercial operations in April.

BAES Infrastructure is a diversified energy company that focuses on the development, construction, and operation of energy transition projects. Black & Veatch, is an engineering, procurement, and construction company with expertise in clean energy. Both companies share an unwavering dedication to advancing the cause of clean energy transition.

Two Projects in Central Texas

The construction of Crown and Sol involved the installation of more than 600,000 photovoltaic (PV) modules and over 650,000 man-hours worked. Black & Veatch provided the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the projects.

Together, Crown and Sol will provide an estimated 500,000 MWh of reliable, renewable energy and avoid emissions of more than 180,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent (in Texas), or the yearly electricity consumption of nearly 42,000 average American homes. Both projects have executed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with LyondellBasell to offtake 80 percent of the total plant’s output.

“The completion of Crown and Sol reflects our commitment to bringing to life the projects that are enabling the global energy transition,” said BAES Infrastructure CEO Jamie Cemm.

The successful completion of Crown and Sol marks a major milestone in the global shift towards renewable energy. These projects serve as a testament to the feasibility of producing large-scale, dependable, and sustainable energy while mitigating greenhouse gas emissions.

“In addition to underscoring BAES Infrastructure’s forward thinking in the energy transition, this project demonstrates our commitment to leveraging our deep expertise in clean energy in ways that achieve our clients’ decarbonization goals,” Black & Veatch Chairman and CEO Mario Azar said.