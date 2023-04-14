The Biden-Harris Administration has recently announced their proposed guidelines for federal vehicle emissions standards, which are designed to accelerate the nation’s shift towards clean transportation. These proposals are aimed at addressing the ongoing climate crisis, while also improving air quality in communities across the country.

The proposals, announced by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), would evade nearly 10 billion tons of CO2, which is more than double the amount of emissions in the US in 2022. Biden’s administration unveiled a series of strict standards to reduce greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) from the transport sector. This decision is also meant to accelerate the transition to electric vehicles.

Since President Biden took office, the number of EV sales has more than tripled and the number of available models continues to grow. Currently, there are over 130,000 public EV charges nationwide, which is a 40% increase since 2020. Since the Inflation Reduction Act was signed into law, the domestic development of EVs has received significant investment from the private sector, exceeding $120 billion.

“By proposing the most ambitious pollution standards ever for cars and trucks, we are delivering on the Biden-Harris Administration’s promise to protect people and the planet, securing critical reductions in dangerous air and climate pollution and ensuring significant economic benefits like lower fuel and maintenance costs for families,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “These ambitious standards are readily achievable thanks to President Biden’s Investing in America agenda, which is already driving historic progress to build more American-made electric cars and secure America’s global competitiveness.”

Light- and Medium-Duty Vehicle Proposed Standards

As of now, the most recent proposals include stringent GHG standards for both light- and medium-duty vehicles for 2027-2032 model years. The current administration is taking steps to tackle the emissions impact of the transport sector. A key objective is to reduce GHG emissions by 50-52% by the year 2030. Benefits include improving public health, lowering maintenance costs, and delivering significant fuel savings for both drivers and truck operators.

Between 2027 and 2055, the projected net benefits of light- and medium-duty vehicles could be as much as $1.6 trillion. The proposal will eliminate all GHG from the U.S. transportation sector for four years, delivering immense health benefits.

Heavy-duty Truck Proposed Standards

In addition to the light- and medium-duty vehicle standards, the administration also announced “Greenhouse Gas Standards for Heavy-Duty Vehicles- Phase 3,” which would apply to heavy-duty vocational vehicles such as delivery trucks, dump trucks, public utility trucks, and transit/school buses. These standards are expected to reduce gasoline particulate matter emissions and the need for gasoline-powered vehicles.

Making Clean Transportation a Reality

The Biden administration’s policies aid in the transition to clean energy, especially over the next 10 to 15 years. Recent legislation has invested in zero-emission vehicles and clean technologies for America. Likewise, car and truck companies are including electric vehicles as an integral part of clean transportation for consumers. The EPA’s proposals are a collaborative effort between industry, labor, and community leaders. These items will be available for public review and comment.

Proposed Rule: Greenhouse Gas Emissions Standards for Heavy-Duty Vehicles – Phase 3

Proposed Rule: Multi-Pollutant Emissions Standards for Model Years 2027 and Later Light-Duty and Medium-Duty Vehicles