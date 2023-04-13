Carnival Releases 13th Annual Sustainability Report

Carnival Corporation & plc has published its 13th annual sustainability report.

Titled, “Sustainable from Ship to Shore,” the report highlights the company’s ESG initiatives and programs. Additionally, it showcases the progress Carnival is making toward achieving its goals of operating with carbon neutrality by 2050.

Carbon Neutrality

As of 2023, Carnival is ahead of the current International Maritime Organization (IMO) 2050 emissions targets. Throughout the year, the company achieved significant milestones in environmental performance, specifically in the areas of decarbonization, food waste reduction, and single-use plastic reduction.

“As the global leader in the cruise industry, we are setting the pace with the industry’s smartest solutions for sustainable cruising that will help deliver on our aggressive roadmap to reduce our carbon impact, maximize our use of resources and further enhance our operations to be even more efficient by 2030,” said Josh Weinstein, CEO and chief climate officer for Carnival Corporation. “Our future depends on us being good corporate citizens and stewards of the environment, because without the incredible communities, healthy marine ecosystems, and scenic spaces we operate in, it would be impossible to deliver unforgettable happiness to our guests through extraordinary cruise vacations.”

Advancements in Decarbonization:

Despite increasing its guest capacity since 2011, Carnival has made significant strides in reducing its GHG emissions. To further its sustainability goals, the company has set ambitious targets of a 40% reduction in carbon intensity by 2030 compared to 2008 levels and a 20% reduction in carbon intensity by 2030 compared to 2019 levels.

This progress is the result of a comprehensive four-part decarbonization strategy, encompassing fleet optimization, energy efficiency, itinerary efficiency, and the adoption of new technologies and alternative fuels. By implementing these strategic initiatives, the company anticipates a 15% reduction in fuel consumption per available lower berth day (ALBD) and a corresponding 15% reduction in emissions per ALBD by 2023, as compared to 2019 levels.

Additionally, Carnival Corporation conducted its initial assessment of Scope 3 emissions, encompassing emissions linked to purchased goods and services, fuel and energy distribution and delivery, and waste management. The company utilized the GHG Protocol standard and intends to monitor these emissions on an annual basis, benchmarked against its full-year 2019 operations baseline.

Investing in Energy-Efficient Solutions:

Implementing eco-friendly upgrades across its fleet is expected to result in 5% fuel consumption savings per ship and generate over $100 million in annual fuel cost savings upon completion. Carnival has increased its shore power availability to 57% of its global fleet, as well as expanded the use of Air Lubrication Systems, resulting in fuel consumption savings and reduced emissions.

Pioneering New Technologies & Alternative Fuels:

Increasing the use of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) as fuel propulsion, implementing the world’s largest-ever battery installation on a passenger ship, pioneering fuel cell technology, and piloting biofuels as a replacement for fossil fuels, are leading to a reduction in the company’s carbon footprint. Driving decarbonization pathways for the industry as part of the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping, Getting to Zero Coalition, and Methane Abatement in Maritime Innovation Initiative, among others.

Contributing to Circular Economy:

Key highlights from 2022 include reducing food waste by over 30% per passenger compared to 2019, installing over 600 biodigesters to break down uneaten food and 25-plus dehydrators to reduce waste volume, and reducing single-use plastic by more than 50% by replacing items with sustainable alternatives. The company will continue collaborating with supply chain partners on sustainable product strategies, such as purchasing products in bulk instead of buying single-use containers and reducing packaging volumes.

DEI Initiatives

Apart from making strides in environmental performance, Carnival focused on building a diverse workforce that reflects the 700 ports and destinations it visits globally. Recently being recognized as the only cruise company among the 800 top-performing global employers listed as the World’s Best Employers for talent development, gender equality, and social responsibility.