Castillo Engineering Partners with BioStar Renewables for Kansas Solar Project

Castillo Engineering, an electrical design and engineering firm, has announced a partnership with BioStar Renewables, a national leader in financing, engineering, procurement, construction, and asset management, for a 15 MW solar project in Kansas. The behind-the-meter project utilizes a single-axis tracker and will power a recently built renewable diesel plant with on-site clean energy year-round. This is the fourth project between the two companies.

Behind-the-Meter-Project

Scheduled for completion in Q2 of 2023, the project aims to replace the previous 22 MW steam generator at the plant with solar energy that will fulfill the majority of the electricity needs. Castillo Engineering tackled the project’s significant obstacles, including direct interconnection into a substation and site planning within a railroad loop, which demanded the optimization of conductor routes to reduce rail crossings.

“We chose Castillo Engineering for this project because they have proven themselves to be an exceptional partner on the variety of projects they have supported us within several different states,” said David Smart, Chief Commercial Officer of BioStar Renewables. “They are extremely detail-oriented during each step of the design process, and we are excited to be able to work with them to provide more sustainable energy for this state-of-the-art renewable diesel plant.”

Domestic renewable diesel capacity, which can be derived from fats and oils, is expected to double by 2025, with this new plant substantially contributing to this growing trend. The project’s sustainable focus aligns with the plant’s objectives to contribute to a more sustainable future.

“We are honored to have been selected by BioStar Renewables for this exceptional project, which is contributing to a more sustainable future in more ways than one,” said Christopher Castillo, CEO of Castillo Engineering. “Although we have projects throughout the entire country, we are especially looking forward to providing our design, engineering, and site optimization expertise for additional impactful projects in the Midwest region this year and in the years to come.”