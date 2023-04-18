Chipotle Restaurant Pilots New Sustainability Campaign

Chipotle Mexican Grill announced a pilot program for a new sustainability campaign. As part of this sustainability initiative, Chipotle intends to launch a new all-electric restaurant design to maximize energy efficiency. These new systems and equipment will utilize 100% renewable energy from wind power and solar through the purchase of certified renewable energy credits.

New sustainable features have been incorporated into the restaurants that the company recently launched in Gloucester, Virginia, and Jacksonville, Florida. A third location is slated to open this summer in Castle Rock, Colorado. Chipotle’s objective to decrease direct and indirect greenhouse gas emissions by 50% before 2030 will be advanced through the sustainable pilot campaign

Chipotle has ambitious developmental objectives, aiming to expand its presence to 7,000 sites in North America. By 2024, the company plans to equip over 100 of its new locations with solely electric equipment, as well as incorporate new sustainable features. As the company receives operational feedback and insights, Chipotle plans to maintain its innovative approach to further enhance its operations.

Maximizing Energy Efficiency and Sustainability Goals

Chipotle has established targets to decrease its greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 through company-wide initiatives, such as:

Standardizing energy management systems: Enabling Chipotle to manage heating and cooling, refrigeration, and other equipment.

Adopting renewable resources: Exploring low-carbon fuels and more readily adopting other renewable energy sources.

Exploring Extending vegetarian and vegan menu

Develop regenerative agriculture practices: Increase relationships with supply chain partners.

Responsible and Sustainable Restaurants

In addition to Chipotle’s environmental initiatives, the company is implementing other key design features and updates. In an effort to increase sustainability across its locations, Chipotle will be replacing gas with electricity and using cactus-leather chairs, recycled corn husk art, and biodegradable packaging for food and drink. Chipotle plans to install rooftop solar panels and provide charging stations for electric vehicles at select locations.

“With our aggressive development goal in North America, we hold ourselves accountable to reduce the environmental impact of our restaurants,” Laurie Schalow, Chipotle’s chief corporate affairs officer, said in a statement.

Chipotle published its 2022 Sustainability Report, showcasing efforts in three categories: People, Food and Animals, and the Environment. Furthermore, in 2022, Chipotle donated $6 million to local community organizations, invested $35 million into local food systems, and reduced natural gas consumption at 11 locations.

About Chipotle

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives. As of December 2022, Chipotle had nearly 3,200 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. Moreover, it is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants. The company is ranked on the Fortune 500 and is recognized on the 2023 list of Fortune’s Most Admired Companies.