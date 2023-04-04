CollectiveCrunch Launches New AI-Powered Tool for Sustainable Forestry

CollectiveCrunch, the creator of the AI-powered platform that enables sustainable forestry at scale, announces the launch of ‘Linda Planet’, a new tool that helps forestry professionals assess the health of forests. By monitoring and tracking changes in both forest biodiversity and carbon storage in near-real-time, scientists are able to monitor ecosystems more effectively and efficiently.

“Our goal is to change the world’s understanding of forests by providing the most accurate, scalable and timely forest analytics possible,” said CollectiveCrunch Co-Founder Rolf Schmitz.

Transparency in the Carbon Market

The urgency for transparency in the carbon market is driving the need for data-driven forest carbon management. Linda Planet eliminates the uncertainty and subjectivity associated with forest carbon assessments by providing a scientific and data-driven approach. Helping to mitigate forest carbon value loss by tracking changes and potential damages almost immediately, assisting in forecasting the growth and loss of forest carbon stocks.

Linda Planet provides continual and accurate visibility into the assets. This tool ensures the accountability of carbon assets behind an offset and provides the transparency necessary for credible carbon development through the AI backbone of the Linda platform. Ongoing monitoring is an essential part of understanding the changes in the sensitive ecosystem of forests and providing visibility into biodiversity and the changes in the forest.

Biodiversity

Moreover, tracking biodiversity unveils the reality behind biodiversity loss. A transition to sustainable forestry at a global scale requires analytics ranging from deforestation and carbon stock changes to habitat destruction and biodiversity loss. Linda Planet allows for tracking changes in resilience and biodiversity at scale, which is necessary to address environmental challenges.

CollectiveCrunch & Verra Carbon Accreditation Program

Additionally, the involvement of CollectiveCrunch in the Verra carbon accreditation program further solidifies the organization’s methodologies and adds a baseline for near-real-time carbon-storing data to support the program. Including the world’s leading carbon crediting program, the Verified Carbon Standard (VCS) Program.

CollectiveCrunch has been developing state-of-the-art AI-based technologies for the forest sector since 2016. Linda Forest today covers 56,834,237 acres of forest. This launch marks a significant milestone in the company’s mission to provide the most accurate, scalable, and timely forest analytics possible.