Decarbonization Without Spreadsheets: Managing Carbon Data at Scale

As customers, employees, shareholders, and financial institutions continue to push for more transparent reporting around corporate sustainability initiatives, organizations face mounting pressure to ensure their data is accurate and accessible. Despite this fact, recent research from Ernst and Young shows more than 72% of S&P 500 companies and 87% of all public companies still use spreadsheets for carbon accounting.

The use of spreadsheets to track and report carbon data has long been a common practice for organizations. However, with increasing demands for transparency and accuracy in reporting, this method is becoming obsolete. Organizations that continue to rely on spreadsheets for carbon accounting are putting themselves at a disadvantage.

There are several software solutions available that can help businesses and organizations track their carbon emissions data. These software solutions typically allow users to input data on energy consumption, transportation, and other relevant factors. Reports and analyses are then generated to help identify areas for improvement.

Disadvantages of “Old School” Methods

Firstly, using spreadsheets for carbon accounting requires constant re-education of the latest standards and protocols. The carbon accounting landscape is rapidly evolving, and it can be challenging to keep up with the latest changes. As new protocols are introduced, spreadsheets must be updated accordingly, and employees must be trained on how to use the new protocols. This can be time-consuming and expensive, taking valuable resources away from other important tasks.

Secondly, spreadsheets are highly susceptible to human error. Even the most diligent employees can make mistakes when manually entering data, especially when dealing with large datasets. These errors can be difficult to detect and correct, and they can have a significant impact on the accuracy of the final report.

Lastly, using spreadsheets for carbon accounting leaves less time for strategy and action. Because so much time is spent on data entry and management, employees have less time to analyze the data and make informed decisions. This can result in missed opportunities to reduce emissions and improve sustainability.

Collecting & Managing Carbon Data

To address these challenges, organizations can transition to more productive and efficient methods of managing carbon data. There are a variety of tools and technology available that can automate data collection, aggregation, and reporting.

One such solution is carbon accounting software, which enables users to input data regarding energy consumption, transportation, and other relevant factors, and subsequently generates comprehensive reports and analyses to identify areas for improvement.

Internet of Things (IoT) sensors are another viable solution. These sensors can be installed in buildings, vehicles, and equipment to track energy consumption and other environmental data. By transmitting data in real time to a central database or dashboard, they offer a more precise and all-inclusive depiction of carbon emissions.

Blockchain technology can also be utilized to create a transparent and immutable record of carbon emissions data. This technology enhances trust and accountability in the carbon market by ensuring proper tracking and verification of emissions reductions.

Satellite imagery is yet another solution that businesses and organizations can employ to track changes in land use and deforestation. Numerous companies and organizations offer satellite-based solutions that can help pinpoint areas of concern and track progress over time.

Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) algorithms provide businesses and organizations with a powerful tool to analyze large amounts of data and identify patterns and trends.

In the context of tracking carbon emissions data, these technologies can be particularly useful in identifying areas of inefficiency and suggesting strategies for improvement.

This presentation will discuss processes, tools, and technology that forward-thinking organizations can use to transition from spreadsheets into more productive and efficient methods of managing carbon data.