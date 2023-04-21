DHL Express Modernizes Fleet with Mammoth-Converted B777-200LR Freighters

DHL Express, a leading international express delivery service provider, has ordered nine Mammoth-converted B777-200LR freighters from Jetran to modernize its long-haul intercontinental fleet. The first cargo aircraft will be delivered in 2024, and the remaining aircraft will be supplied until early 2027.

This move is part of DHL Express’ priority to improve sustainability by replacing older planes with new airframe technologies. By ordering converted freighters with a shorter useful life, DHL Express can bridge the gap between current and new technologies, such as new generation wide-body freighters B777-8F and A350F.

Mammoth-Converted B777-200LR

The Mammoth converted B777-200LR freighter has similar characteristics and benefits as the production freighter, making it an ideal fit for DHL. With a payload capacity of 102 tons and a range of 9,200 kilometers, the B777F has the largest capacity and range of all twin-engine freighter aircraft. It is also more fuel-efficient, reducing CO2 emissions by 18% compared to legacy airplanes.

By modernizing its intercontinental fleet, DHL Express can simultaneously enhance its proven ability to meet growing demand, improve its environmental footprint, and deliver the best quality service to its customers. This move demonstrates DHL Express’ commitment to sustainability and its Sustainability Roadmap goals.

Between 2018 and 2022, DHL bought 28 new B777-200F freighters from Boeing, with 18 of those aircraft currently in service. The remaining aircraft will be delivered from 2023 to 2025. The B777F forms the backbone of DHL’s intercontinental air network, with DHL Express operating more than 300 dedicated aircraft with 18 partner airlines on over 2,400 daily flights, across 220 countries and territories.

DHL’s Commitment to Sustainability

The company, being a leading logistics provider, takes responsibility for setting an industry example for sustainability by reducing its carbon footprint and maintaining high social and governance standards. Offering a comprehensive portfolio of green logistics solutions and collaborating with customers to introduce innovative solutions for sustainable supply chains.

A few of DHL’s Sustainability Initiatives are located below: