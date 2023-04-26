DOE and Xcel Energy to provide 100% CFE to Colorado Federal Facilities by 2030

The US Department of Energy (DOE) and Xcel Energy have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to provide federal facilities in Colorado with 100% carbon pollution-free electricity (CFE) by 2030. This partnership is part of President Biden’s commitment to catalyze clean-energy industries and create jobs through initiatives to achieve net zero.

US Deputy Secretary of Energy David M. Turk stated, “At DOE, we are on the cutting edge of researching and developing clean-energy technologies, and it makes perfect sense that we partner with a company like Xcel Energy to harness them. Together, we will demonstrate to Colorado energy producers and consumers what is possible in the transition to clean energy.”

Xcel Energy Chairman, President, and CEO Bob Frenzel also expressed his excitement about the partnership, saying, “Today’s commitment to the Department of Energy is a model for collaboration with other federal and state agencies as well as all customers on innovative solutions to help our customers achieve their carbon-free goals.”

The collaboration between DOE and Xcel Energy supports President Biden’s Executive Order 14057 reestablishing the Federal Government as a leader in sustainability and setting the example for the nation to meet the Administration’s goals of a carbon pollution-free electricity sector by 2035 and net-zero emissions economy-wide by 2050.

Federal facilities in Xcel Energy’s Colorado operating region include the Denver Federal Center in Lakewood, the largest concentration of federal agencies outside of Washington, D.C. This partnership marks the second such collaboration announced by the Biden-Harris Administration, following the MOU signed by GSA and Entergy Arkansas LLC in November.