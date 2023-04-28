The U.S. electric vehicle market is predicted to grow in 2023, accounting for 10% of light-duty vehicle sales, despite more stringent tax credits. This puts the U.S. EV market in a prime position to achieve President Biden’s Build Back Better Agenda, as well as his plans to reach 50% of EV sales by 2030.

Although EV sales have been slow in the U.S., the Biden Administration’s landmark Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) and the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) allocated federal spending to improve EV charging infrastructure.

With the implementation of these acts, EV owners have subsequently benefited from corresponding tax credits. This policy encourages automakers to develop EVs, which in turn, generates a growing demand from consumers. In 2022, EV sales were up 65%.

Qualifying Rules for EV Tax Credits

The IRA will invest nearly $12 billion in clean vehicle credits, which comes out to be approximately $7,500 per vehicle. However, strict requirements limit who can actually qualify for the EV tax credit.

According to the IRS, individuals must meet certain income criteria depending on filing status to qualify. Likewise, EVs must not exceed the retail price of $55,000. For an electric van, SUV, or pickup truck, the price must remain under $80,000.

New Qualification Rules Emphasize Locally-Built Models

As of April 18, 2023, the IRS released additional guidelines which impact EV credit eligibility. There are now strict sourcing and assembly requirements when it comes to battery manufacturing. To qualify, 50% of the EV’s battery components must be manufactured or assembled in North America, and 40% of the value needs to have been extracted or processed in the U.S. or recycled in North America.

There are also stipulations regarding minerals and whether or not those countries have free trade agreements (FTA).

Tax Credits Support the Future of Electrification

For consumers who are still uncertain about EVs, the opportunity for a tax credit is a solid incentive. However, what continues to wane is customer preference, which poses a number of challenges.

According to a recent poll conducted by the Associated Press and the University of Chicago on US consumers, just 19% of the respondents indicated that they are ‘very likely’ or ‘extremely likely’ to buy an EV, with 22% saying they are ‘somewhat likely’ to do so. A lowered level of tax credits could mean a slower switch to EV purchasing.

Even more, EV costs are still much higher than vehicles with internal combustion engines. Historically, tax incentives have helped supercharge the EV demand. In short, more affordable EV models will need to be introduced in order for EV sales to surpass other vehicle prices.

Continued EV Growth Projected for 2023

Although the EV sourcing requirements could impact EV sales initially, projected EV sales for 2023 is still positive. Tesla has been slashing prices, and there is a waiting list for the Ford F150 Lightning. Both of these indicators suggest that EV sales will continue to rise, and THINK predicts that EV sales in the U.S. will be up 10% in 2023.