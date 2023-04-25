Enphase Energy Continues to Expand Clean Energy Offerings in Europe

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company and the world’s leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems announces the launch of IQ8™ Microinverters.

The new IQ8 Microinverters are designed to maximize energy production and can manage a continuous DC current of 14 amps, supporting higher-powered solar modules through increased energy harvesting. Featuring a peak output power of 330VA, 366VA, and 384VA and can seamlessly pair with a full range of solar modules up to 560W DC.

Clean Energy in Europe

Enphase Energy has partnered with leading installers in Spain and Portugal to provide a safer, high-powered solution to homeowners across the region. Olaf Mateo, COO at Grupo Economiza Costes, stated that “Enphase microinverter technology can now match the high-powered solar modules we’re seeing on the market, allowing our customers to maximize the benefits of their home energy systems”.

The ability to integrate with IQ Gateway, which when connected to the internet, connects to the Enphase App monitoring platform, making per-panel energy monitoring and insights for operations and maintenance easy.

“As we continue to expand our offerings in Europe, we are proud to work with leading installers to provide clean, reliable energy to those in the region,” said Marco Krapels, vice president of international sales at Enphase Energy. “The latest line of IQ8 products allows our installers to provide their customers with home energy systems equipped with the latest, most powerful solar modules and advanced technology.”

To date, Enphase Energy has shipped more than 58 million microinverters, and over 3 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 145 countries.