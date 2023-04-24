Frito-Lay announced it will deploy over 700 electric delivery vehicles in the U.S. by the end of 2023. The company’s recent announcement is part of its goal to reach net-zero emissions by 2040. By deploying the 700 delivery EVs, Frito-Lay will lower emissions by 7,052 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) annually.

As part of the PepsiCo company and its sustainability initiative, Frito-Lay is aiming to reduce its GHG emissions. This decision is the equivalent of removing 1,522 passenger cars off the road.

Consumers across the nation continue to prioritize sustainability efforts, and companies are following suit in their business endeavors. Frito-Lay’s efforts intend to make a positive impact on the environment while maintaining its commitment to delivering high-quality products.

Practicing Regenerative Agriculture

“Frito-Lay’s beloved brands have made millions of people smile for almost a century. We see it as a great opportunity to ensure our business contributes positively to the world,” said David Allen, vice president and chief sustainability officer, PepsiCo Foods North America. “From how our potatoes and corn are grown to how we make, transport, and sell our products, Frito-Lay will continue to leverage our scale to create real positive impact for people and our planet.”

As a food company, Frito-Lay is rooted in regenerative agriculture and aims to improve soil conditions, while reducing carbon emissions. Their farming footprint currently spans 3.5 million acres, and their goal is to implement regenerative agriculture practices by 2030. Currently, Frito-Lay supports over 12,000 U.S. farmers, and 100% of their corn and potato products are sustainably sourced. In particular, their sourced products adhere to the Sustainable Farming Program (SFP) guidelines.

Frito-Lay Electric Vehicle Reduces Carbon Footprints

Frito-Lay is committed to reducing its carbon footprint and creating a positive impact on the environment, consumers, and farmers. The deployment of 700 electric delivery vehicles will help the company achieve ambitious sustainability goals.

As sustainability becomes a core topic among consumers, Frito-Lay is using its iconic brands and its place at the table to create positive change, ensuring consumers don’t have to choose between taste and impact.

About Frito-Lay North America

Frito-Lay North America is the $23 billion convenience foods division of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP), headquartered in Purchase, NY. Frito-Lay snacks include Lay’s and Ruffles potato chips, Doritos and Tostitos tortilla chips and branded dips, Cheetos snacks, Stacy’s pita chips, PopCorners popped-corn snack, SunChips multigrain snacks and Fritos corn chips. Learn more about Frito-Lay at the corporate website, www.fritolay.com, on Twitter (@fritolay), on Instagram (@fritolay), and on Facebook (Frito-Lay).