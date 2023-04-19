G7 Moving Towards Renewable Energy and Zero Carbon

Energy and environment ministers of the Group of Seven (G-7) are hastily shifting toward renewable energy and zero carbon emissions. At the present time, G7 has not established a set timetable for phasing out coal-fired power plants.

The group met in the northern Japanese city of Sapporo for a two-day discussion on climate strategies. Compiling a 36-page document that laid out their commitments for G7 moving forward.

The Group of 7 is an intergovernmental organization made up of the world’s most developed economies: Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Italy, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Government leaders periodically gather to discuss international concerns, and the most recent meeting focused on reducing carbon emissions. It is a goal G7 hopes to reach by 2035.

Fellow G7 countries endorsed Japan for their national strategy. They emphasize so-called clean coal, hydrogen, and nuclear energy to help ensure its energy security.

Planning to Reduce Carbon Emissions

“Recognizing the current global energy crisis and economic disruptions, we reaffirm our commitment to accelerating the clean energy transition to net-zero GHG emissions by 2050 at the latest,” the communique said.

Together, the leaders stressed the urgency of reducing carbon emissions. Likewise, they also discussed the importance of critical minerals, ones often used in high-tech products, as needed to adopt ethical and environmental standards.

The G7 nations account for 40% of the world’s economies as well as a quarter of global carbon emissions. Though emissions in advanced countries are declining, the United States alone accounts for nearly a quarter of historic global carbon emissions. Emerging developed countries now account for more than two-thirds of global carbon emissions.

The cohort highlighted the necessity to cut carbon emissions by 43% by 2030 and 60% by 2035. They also discussed their commitment to ending fossil fuel subsidies by 2025.

G7 is currently being led by Japan, and alongside the other six countries, they are leading the Group of Seven toward reduced carbon emissions and a shift towards renewable energy.