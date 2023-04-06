Gazelle and WAM Horizon Team Up for Innovative Offshore Wind Solution in Portugal

WAM Horizon, a holding company for WAM Investments based in Portugal, specializes in investment management for renewable energy assets and companies. Its Chairman, Adelino Costa Matos, is a non-executive director on the Gazelle Board and has a wealth of experience in supporting and developing offshore wind projects.

Matos, along with his management team were involved in the first-of-its-kind 25 MW WindFloat Atlantic Project in Portugal. He is also the founder of ASM Industries, a wind tower and foundation manufacturer in Portugal that was acquired by South Korea’s CS Wind in 2022.