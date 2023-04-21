Henry Schein, Inc. champions sustainability with the recent launch of Practice Green in North America. Practice Green is a global initiative that encourages healthcare practitioners to become more eco-friendly, specifically in the US and Canada. Practice Green seeks to empower healthcare professionals in a transition to sustainable practices.

Started by pharmacist Henry Schein in 1932, the company provides solutions to healthcare professionals. Offering effective and efficient Business, Clinical, Technology, and Supply Chain solutions to office-based dental and medical practitioners. Henry Schein provides innovative and integrated healthcare products and solutions. Headquartered in Melville, NY, the company operates through a centralized and automated distribution network.

Dedicated to offering its clients efficient products, Henry Schein’s recent launch of Practice Green will help dental and medical clientele implement eco-friendly practices while also meeting the ever-changing protocols of the healthcare industry.

Currently, Practice Green’s portfolio only has dental products available, which were selected as “green” based on the supplier partner’s information. These ‘green’ products fall into at least one of the following categories: reusable, contain recycled materials, can be recycled, are biodegradable, or are from a sustainable source. At present, medical products are being reviewed for inclusion as part of the portfolio.

Practice Green Reduces Climate Impact

Even more, the launch of Practice Green coincides with Henry Schein’s celebration of Earth Day, and during April, the company is initiating carbon-neutral shipping. The company is committed to mitigating climate impacts, reducing landfill water, and prioritizing reusing valuable materials. Likewise, Henry Schein emphasizes smart use of energy and water resources.

“At Henry Schein, environmental stewardship is a pillar of our corporate citizenship, reflecting a sustainable approach to conducting business and offering solutions to our customers,” said Stanley M. Bergman, chairman of the board and chief executive officer of Henry Schein. “Practice Green reinforces our values, and we are pleased to launch this initiative in observance of Earth Day, echoing our belief that we must together invest in our planet. Henry Schein has a unique opportunity to engage our customers in this work, and it is through our collective responsibility that we can help to quicken the transition to an equitable and prosperous green economy for all.”

The company’s shift towards carbon-neutral shipping is another move towards reducing its environmental impact. In 2021, Henry Schein committed to a long-term, science-based emissions reduction target. With a goal to reach net-zero global emissions by 2050.

