Holloway House, Inc. Achieves Milestone in Floor Care Products by Eliminating Forever Chemicals

Holloway House, Inc., the manufacturer of Quick Shine® floor care products, has announced that it has successfully eliminated PFAS chemicals from its Multi-Surface Floor Finish and Hardwood Floor Luster.

PFAS, commonly referred to as “forever chemicals,” has long been thought to be an essential component of floor care products. In the past, it was widely accepted that water-based coatings could not perform effectively without these chemicals.

Chris Eck, president of Holloway House, Inc., expressed his satisfaction in achieving this long-term goal, saying, “It has been a long-time desire and goal to remove these forever chemicals from our floor care formulas. By collaborating closely with the US EPA Safer Choice program, we were able to eliminate PFAS while maintaining our Safer Choice recognition for these formulas.”

Holloway House, Inc. is the first and only manufacturer to develop floor finish products that have achieved the stringent US EPA Safer Choice certification.

This voluntary program recognizes manufacturers who produce chemical products that are safer for human health and the environment. Its objective is to promote the use of products formulated with safer chemical ingredients, thereby safeguarding human health and the environment.

Moreover, to earn the Safer Choice label, a product must meet stringent criteria for health and environmental safety. Additionally, the program evaluates the product’s manufacturing processes to ensure that they are environmentally responsible.

Products that have earned the Safer Choice certification are identified with a logo on the label. This logo indicates that the product has been reviewed by the EPA and found to be safer for human health and the environment compared to conventional products in the same category.

“While eliminating these chemicals was a challenge, our Research & Development Department rose to the challenge, and accomplished this goal while maintaining the top-tier performance and quality our customers expect and deserve,” said Mike Thomas, VP Operations/Chemist at Holloway House, Inc. “We will continue to provide safe and effective products through our long-term partnership with the US EPA Safer Choice program.”