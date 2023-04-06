InductEV and ChargePoint Join Forces to Expand Wireless EV Charging Solutions in the United States

InductEV, a leading AI-powered wireless EV charging platform for high-power vehicles, announced today a strategic partnership with ChargePoint, a well-known EV charging network, to expand the availability of high-powered wireless EV charging solutions across the United States. Ultimately, providing private and public operators of transit and commercial vehicles the ability to power their fleets by providing efficient wireless charging solutions.

The Power of InductEV’s Technology

InductEV’s technology can deliver up to 450kW of high-power transmission, making it an ideal solution for fast-charging commercial EVs. By joining forces with ChargePoint, InductEV will be able to leverage the company’s extensive network of charging stations and advanced fleet charging software to develop high-speed wireless charging infrastructure on a large scale. Ultimately, meeting the economic and operational needs of fleets, with the end goal of providing more convenient and reliable charging options for EV drivers in fleet and commercial applications.

“We are excited to partner with ChargePoint to expand the availability of our high-powered wireless EV charging solutions,” said Brandon Anulewicz, Chief Revenue Officer of InductEV. “This partnership will allow us to reach a wider audience and help more organizations power their fleets with our efficient and reliable wireless technology.”

Electric fleets will continue to adopt charging technology that delivers the lower total cost of ownership (TCO) benefit of moving to electric vehicles. As Rich Mohr, Vice President of Fleet at ChargePoint stated, “Together, InductEV and ChargePoint will provide integrated software and hardware solutions for fleets looking to maximize their TCO advantage.”

Global Expansion of ChargePoint’s Technology